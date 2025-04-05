Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa's 'unbelievable' financial revelation before $120 million fortune
Subscribe
Kelly Ripa's 'unbelievable' financial revelation before $120 million fortune
Kelly Ripa attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Kelly Ripa's 'unbelievable' financial revelation before $120 million fortune 

The Live! star is married to her co-host Mark Consuelos

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Ripa is one of the hardest working women in show business and has built a multimillion dollar empire to be proud of. 

But at the start of her career she faced a financial situation which she still struggles to let go. 

Kelly met her husband Mark Consuelos while working on All My Children in the 90s and while they quickly fell in love, there was an aspect of him joining the show that irked her. 

Kelly smiling looking glam in red dress and white jacket© Getty Images
Kelly is unbelievably hard working

All My Children

Years later, Kelly opened up about the issue and explained what happened. 

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa in character on All My Children© Getty
Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

"I watched my husband who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children, much the same way I had no acting experience," she told Bustle. "But I got my job in 1990, and I think he got his job in ’95. And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate."

Kelly was outraged at the injustice and added: "I just couldn’t believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman."

Outraged

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in the Live studios
Kelly is still annoyed by the situation today

Despite now being worth a staggering $120 million, Kelly can't get over it. "It's bothered me ever since," she added. "I've earned everything I've had over the course of 30 years of working for the same company, whereas I think that men still don't have an understanding of how hard women have to work to have the opportunity to say this statement that I'm saying right now. 

"And that will no doubt get blowback. People will say, 'Oh, but she earns such a good living.' Yeah, I do, because I really worked hard for it."

Kelly Ripa as Hayley Vaughn and Mark Consuelos as Mateo Santos on All My Children, June 13, 1996© Getty
Mark was paid more than Kelly on All My Children

Kelly also runs production company, Milojo, her Let's Talk of Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast and is a best-selling author.

But despite her success, she didn't get into acting and hosting because she loves being on camera. 

Driven by money

Kelly and Mark glammed up for the Oscars© Getty Images
The pair have built an empire

"The reason I got into acting was because it was the job that would pay me," she admitted. "I never really fancied being on camera. I still don't. But that's the way I've found has been the easiest way for me to earn a living, which facilitates other things that I like doing."

She added: "I like creating projects in entertainment, but I don't necessarily want to star in them if that makes sense."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

Kelly and Mark have passed down their hard-working ethics to their children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin
Kelly with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Their youngest is in his final year at the University of Michigan, Lola is a budding musician who splits her time between NYC and London, and Michael lives in Brooklyn and is carving out a career in TV and film production. 

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More