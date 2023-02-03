Kelly Ripa announces she is officially launching a podcast for 'unfiltered conversations' The podcast is in collaboration with her and Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions and SiriusXM

Few are as booked and busy as Kelly Ripa has been determined to be for most of her career, and now she is expanding her oeuvre even more so!

The star, who has hosted Live! With Kelly and Ryan for over twenty years, first joining Regis Philbin in 2001, has another show on her hands now, this time a podcast.

Deadline announced that through her other venture, Milojo Productions with her husband Mark Consuelos, she is launching a podcast in collaboration with SiriusXM.

She will host and produce the new show, aptly titled Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, which will see her do what she does best, have impactful conversations with celebrity guests, specialists and experts from varying industries, and more.

"After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen off camera," Kelly said in a statement.

Eager to have yet another platform through which she can take her journalistic and hosting expertise to another level, she explained: "I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera."

Just last year the star released her best-selling memoir, Live Wire

The host added: "Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts' views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is off camera!"

SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein had nothing but praise for Kelly, and her promising potential as a podcast host.

Kelly got her first big break starring in All My Children where she met her now husband

He told Deadline: "Kelly Ripa has been an indelible part of television for decades," adding: "We're excited to launch this series so that audiences can hear a whole new side of her incredible talent, humor, and perspective."

The podcast will launch in March, and will be available once a week on SiriusXM's app, Stitcher, as well as all other major podcast streaming platforms.

