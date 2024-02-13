Jennifer Hudson's co-stars rally around her backstage as she asks fans for help following big announcement

Jennifer Hudson has a loyal team working with her on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and they certainly know how to make her feel special!

The EGOT winner took to Instagram on Friday to share some joyful backstage photos of herself and her colleagues, who were all clapping in the studio as she held a bunch of flowers, while posing in front of them all.

In the caption, she wrote: "My @jenniferhudsonshow family surprised me with balloons, flowers and a whole party to celebrate our @naacpimageawards nomination for Outstanding Talk Series! I feel so blessed!! You got 2 weeks left to vote — don’t forget!!"

Jennifer's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You really have a great show!" while another wrote: "Congrats girl!!! You deserve it!! Proud of you Jennifer!!" A third added: "Congratulations Jennifer and the entire Jhud Show Team!!"

The NAACP Image Awards take place on March 16, and she's up against Hart to Heart, Sherri, Tamron Hall and Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Jennifer Hudson asked fans for support in voting for her at the NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer has had an exciting start to the year, and is getting ready to celebrate her first Valentine's Day with Common, after going public with their relationship in January.

Common was asked about his relationship with Jennifer while on Today with Hoda and Jenna last month. He was asked whether he thought the singer could be "the one" and whether or not marriage was on the cards.

Jennifer Hudson's colleagues on The Jennifer Hudson Show surrounded her as she learnt of her award nomination

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," the rapper responded. "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

On going public with their relationship, he told the hosts: "We had a little fun and it's great to be on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. I felt like, man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good."

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson and Common confirmed their relationship in January

Jennifer is notoriously private about her personal life. She is a doting mom to teenage son David, who she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga.

© Instagram The Jennifer Hudson Show star with son David

David is incredibly similar to his famous mom, so much so that he is following in her footsteps as a performer. Talking to Today, she described the joy of "seeing how creative he already is," and added: "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer."

