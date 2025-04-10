Unforgotten creator's new drama with Bridgerton and Wolf Hall stars gets huge update

Unforgotten creator Chris Lang's new drama series, I, Jack Wright, is heading to our screens very soon – and you won't want to miss this one!

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Trevor Eve (Unforgotten), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Luther), John Simm (Grace) and Daniel Rigby (Wolf Hall), the six-part murder mystery has finally been given a release date and comes to Alibi on Wednesday, 23 April at 9pm.

The series is described as "propulsive, darkly comic and moving" and promises lots of "twists and turns" as one family deals with "treachery and hidden agendas from all involved". Intrigued? Keep reading for all we know about the series…

WATCH: The trailer for I, Jack Wright

What is I, Jack Wright about?

The series focuses on the events that follow the death of Jack Wright, a powerful and successful businessman who leaves his family devastated when they learn of his suicide.

However, when the provisions of Jack's final will and testament are revealed, his third wife, Sally (Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (Simm) and John (Rigby), are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack's enormous fortune.

© UKTV/Des Willie The series comes from Unforgotten creator Chris Lang

The synopsis continues: "As DCI Morgan (Lloyd) and DC Jones (Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack's cause of death was in fact murder. Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning. As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack's legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

© UKTV/ Des Willie Nikki Amuka-Bird plays as Jack's third wife, Sally Wright, in the series

Who stars in I, Jack Wright?

Trevor Eve leads the cast as Jack Wright, whilst Nikki Amuka-Bird, John Simm and Daniel Rigby play his wife Sally, and two sons, Gray and John, respectively.

Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) also stars in the series as Rose Wright, alongside Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpent) as Emily Wright, Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Harry Lloyd (The Lost King, Game of Thrones) as DCI Hector Morgan and Zoë Tapper (Grace) as Georgia Wright.

© UK TV/Des Willie James Fleet plays Bobby alongside Gemma Jones as Rose Wright

Rounding out the main cast are James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Bobby, Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) as Bella and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day) as Reuben.

The series is directed by Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, The Flight Attendant) and produced by Nickie Sault (The Outlaws, The Virtues).

What has Unforgotten creator Chris Lang said about the show?

After the show was first announced last year, Chris said in a statement: "Wills are extraordinary documents. The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document's true meaning, unable to.

© Des Willie/UKTV The series comes to Alibi on Wednesday, 23 April at 9pm

"They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true. They are the most potent echo of the ended life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception - so buckle up, it's going to be quite a ride!"

I, Jack Wright airs on Alibi on Wednesday, 23 April at 9pm.