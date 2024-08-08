NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares sweet tribute to rarely-seen wife after huge personal milestone

NCIS star Brian Dietzen shared a touching tribute to his wife Kelly in celebration of her birthday. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the actor gushed over his other half, who he called his "favorite person". How sweet!

Alongside a stunning snap of his wife basking in the sun, Brian, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the CBS show, penned: "Man, I am one lucky guy. Happy birthday to my favorite person. The one I get to share this journey with. Love you Kel. Here's to many, many more."

© @briankdietzen/Instagram Brian Dietzen shared a sweet tribute to his wife Kelly on her birthday

Fans were quick to share their own birthday wishes in the comments section, with one person writing: "Wishing your lovely wife a very Happy Birthday and a wonderful year ahead," while another added: "Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife!"

Brian's latest post comes just two months after the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The 46-year-old marked the milestone in a sweet post on Instagram. "I am beyond blessed to have met someone like you, Kel," Brian penned, alongside a carousel of photos of the pair. "I'm so glad you're my person, and we get to do life together.

"Thanks for the smiles, For our family, For saying yes," he continued. "Here's to all the memories to come.

© @briankdietzen/Instagram The couple have been married since 2004

"Happy anniversary my love," concluded the star.

There's no doubt that Brian is in awe of his wife – and for good reason. Back in 2020, Brian had a health scare when he suffered a stroke while at home alone. Thankfully, he managed to contact his wife, who he credits with saving his life.

"I was on the floor of my bathroom, throwing up, and I pulled out my phone and I was like, 'Oh —, I can't use my fingers.' And so I said, 'Hey, Siri, call Kelly,' and called my wife and I said, 'I need help'," he told Outsider.

© @briankdietzen/Instagram The pair share two children

Fortunately, Brian made a full recovery and was able to return to work. "I realized there's no reason why I can't tell really great stories and branch out and still do what I love on this thing, and be surrounded by these people that have supported me and that I support and love," he added.

Brian and Kelly share two children, a son and a daughter, who Brian tends to keep out of the spotlight.

Back in 2022, the doting dad appeared to reveal his children's names for the first time as he shared a snap of his personalized golf clubs, featuring the names 'Clover' and 'Satchel'.

Brian explained: "Shout out to my guy @anthony.taranto for decorating some amazing new Callaway wedges for me. Kiddos names! Musical notes for my daughter, and an Overwatch logo for my son!

"These bad boys are pretty great. (Loving the stopping power of the new grooves!)" he added.