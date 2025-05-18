Netflix viewers left shocked by 'disturbing' new series dubbed the 'next Little Britain'

Netflix’s newest sketch comedy series is making waves — and not entirely for the right reasons. Bad Thoughts, created by American comedian Tom Segura, has been described by fans as bizarre, offensive and “disturbing,” with others dubbing it the “next Little Britain.”

The six-part series quietly dropped on the platform this week. Each 20-minute episode explores a collection of surreal and often controversial sketches ranging from failed assassins to chaotic airline passengers.

A polarising watch

© Netflix Tom Segura in Bad Thoughts on Netflix

Tom, who stars in and created the series, said the show is a “dark, comedic version of Black Mirror.” Viewers, however, are far from united. Some have compared it to Inside No. 9 in terms of format, but found the humour far more divisive.

One sketch sees a man navigating a truly unbearable coffee shop experience. Another features an awkward job interview that quickly goes off the rails. The tone ranges from absurd to uncomfortable, which has left viewers unsure what to make of it.

Social media reaction

© Netflix Tom Segura in the first season of Bad Thoughts

Reactions online have been mixed. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “#badthoughts is a show on #Netflix that if I were to describe it, there would be an immediate censorship across the board. I turned it off after the first episode. I am shooketh.”

Another posted: “So I just watched all of #badthoughts… 1) @tomsegura is a deeply disturbed individual 2) I am pretty sure it’s made me a worse person 3) That was hilarious and I need more of it please.”

For some, the style and themes harken back to Little Britain, a show that was once hugely popular but later criticised for pushing boundaries too far. While Bad Thoughts is American-made, its sketches deal with a similar mix of character-driven absurdity and edgy humour.

Segura’s response

© Netflix Bad Thoughts has shocked a few people

In a promo interview, Tom appeared unfazed by the backlash. In fact, he seemed to expect it.

In a viral clip shared by Netflix, Tom shows early footage to his own mother, who reacts with visible horror. “It’s an insult to humanity,” she says, before telling him: “You’re an orphan now.”

Tom replies: “That’s kind of the idea.” The sketch ended up being used in marketing for the show, suggesting the team knew exactly how provocative the series would be.

Who is Tom Segura?

© Netflix Tom Segura in Bad Thoughts on Netflix

Tom, 45, is already a well-known figure in American comedy circles. He’s released several stand-up specials on Netflix and co-hosts two popular podcasts — Your Mom’s House with his wife Christina Pazsitzky and Two Bears, One Cave with fellow comedian Bert Kreischer.

He has a dedicated fan base in the US, but Bad Thoughts marks one of his first major sketch ventures. UK audiences, however, are still getting to know him — and this series has been a bold introduction.

What critics are saying

© Netflix Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky in season 1 of Bad Thoughts

There are few official reviews so far, but early reactions suggest Bad Thoughts will split audiences.

While some have praised the writing and performances, others have criticised the series for going “too far” or lacking the nuance of shows like Inside No. 9 or A League of Their Own.

Still, the show has already generated significant buzz — and on Netflix, that can sometimes matter more than universal acclaim.

Tom has hinted that he’d like to do a second season if the response is strong enough.

© Netflix Tom Segura's Bad Thoughts is an interesting show

“Comedy’s supposed to make people a little uncomfortable,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “If you’re not annoying someone, you’re probably not saying anything new.”

Whether viewers will return for more is yet to be seen, but Bad Thoughts has certainly got people talking.

Bad Thoughts is now streaming on Netflix UK. Viewer discretion advised.