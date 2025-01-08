Savannah Guthrie admits to having concerns for Today Show when Hoda Kotb leaves

Hoda Kotb will be leaving the Today Show in just two days time, and all week there have been special episodes dedicated to the much-loved star.

Along with throwback footage, interviews and memories being aired on screen, the Today Show audience have also got involved, proving just how popular Hoda is.

On Wednesday's episode, the anchors went outside onto the plaza to see more banners dedicated to Hoda.

They reduced the mom-of-two to tears, as she admitted she would miss everyone when she leaves. "Hoda's always the first one to say hello to the folks on the plaza," Craig Melvin said as he took Hoda out to show her the crowds holding up adoring messages.

"And throughout all the changing seasons, one thing has been constant - and that's Hoda Kotb. "I love you all so much, oh my god," Hoda said. "It means everything," she added.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie admitted she was worried about people turning up to the plaza when Hoda Kotb leaves Today

Admiring all the banners, Savannah Guthrie said: "It's like an art installation and I think it shows how much everybody loves you Hoda, but also how clever our viewers are. There are so many wonderful signs, they are funny, they are cute, they are touching. It's really been awesome to see everyone come out. People have come all the way across the country just to give you one more hug."

Savannah then added: "I hope people come next week!" as she clocked that Hoda wouldn't be there. "Hoda, you're going to have to come!" she said.

© NBC The Today Show anchors admired all the banners made for Hoda Kotb ahead of her departure

Hoda went on to find some banners that had photos of both her and Savannah on to reassure her co-star, and then spotted a hand written sign dedicated to her replacement, Craig. It read: "Craig... the gold at the end of Hoda's rainbow".

Carson Daly then jokingly took the sign and said: "I will be recycling this one on Monday!"

© NBC Hoda was overwhelmed as she saw all the love from the viewers

Hoda will be leaving her role as co-host on January 10, with Craig Melvin taking over from January 13.

Hoda announced that she was planning to leave Today on September 26. At the start of the show, she told her co-stars: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

© NBC Craig Melvin will be taking over from Hoda on Monday and is already much loved by viewers

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. Today and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

While Craig will be replacing Hoda on the main show, Jenna will be joined by various co-hosts on the Fourth Hour, with the show being re-named Today with Jenna & Friends.