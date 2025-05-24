Doctor Who star's low key wedding with rock and roll legend following heartbreaking affair

Doctor Who will soon be coming to a conclusion with its two-part season finale and the stakes will be high now that we've uncovered the mystery of Anita Dobson's Mrs Flood.

Anita has been married to Queen guitarist Brian May since 2000, 14 years after the pair first met. At the time of their meeting, Brian was still married to his first wife, Christine Muller, which offended Anita.

"I was heart-wrenched when he told me," she told the Mail. "We had a terrible row. I was insulted. I thought: 'How dare you go out with me if you're married? 'So we just kept a certain distance until we could find a place in life where we could be together. But it was hard, really hard."

She added: "Everybody gets hurt, and if there are kids, it's not good, but if people fall in love, there's nothing you can do about it. Even if you separate, the ache is still there. It stops you from moving on because it's unresolved."

The couple had a low-key wedding in 2000, tying the knot in a registry office, but they had a glamorous honeymoon in Venice, a place they have visited yearly since.

A year before their wedding, Brian had an affair. However, this only spurred Anita on to wed her partner. "I wouldn't be married today if it wasn't for that affair," she confessed. "I needed to grow up and deal with the fact I was also responsible for our relationship."

The couple used to live together in London, however, they have since settled down in Windlesham in Surrey.

Speaking to Women's Weekly about the move, Anita confessed: "We had talked a lot about, as we got older, did we still want to be in London? Should we move somewhere and slow down a bit? Brian has never been happier since we moved."

Brian's health

Anita has been looking after her husband's health for several years. Speaking in 2020 after suffering a heart attack, Brian said: "She did save my life. I had this whole cluster of things go wrong. It was a good job.

"It was lockdown in a way, but I was incapacitated by the heart attack and complications from the drugs, and then I had sciatica so badly. I couldn't even crawl."

In 2025, after he suffered a minor stroke, the actress was asked on Good Morning Britain about his recovery, with Anita saying: "He's very well now, back to his old self."