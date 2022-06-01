Brian May worries fans with health update ahead of Jubilee concert: 'Everything hurts' Queen are due to play at Party At The Palace

Queen guitarist Brian May took to Instagram to share an update with fans, following a bout of ill health in April.

MORE: Queen star Brian May inundated with support after sharing 'horrible' health battle

The musician, who is currently on tour with his band, wrote: "Here I am three minutes after coming off stage tonight. At this point, everything (physically) hurts! This show is at the limit of our collective energies - and something I've been training for all through the last six months. It's right on the limit."

WATCH: Brian May shared a message with fans after coming off stage

The admission comes after Brian was struck down with a virus in April. At the time he said: "I've got a horrible virus, it's not Covid because I haven't been testing positive, but it's something that's made me quite poorly, so I haven't been around much."

READ: All you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert: airtime, performers and how to watch

MORE: What to expect every day from the Queen's Jubilee weekend

Fans were thrilled Brian was able to head out on tour with the band, but in his video, he admitted it's not quite as he'd hoped.

"It's been my regret on this tour that we can't do what we usually do and meet people. We can't do any of that this tour because we're taking it so seriously that we could lose shows.

Brian May said the latest Queen tour isn't quite as he'd hoped

"We're on fierce anti-Covid protocols and I can't meet you this time around."

READ: Springwatch star Bill Oddie inundated with support after 'grim' year of health struggles

After his latest comment about being in pain, fans worried for the star, who is due to perform at the Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace concert.

Brian May's fans sent his well wishes

One wrote: "We understand Bri, just take care of yourself," while another said: "Get some rest, take care of yourself, and remember how much you are respected and revered all over this big world."

Here's hoping Brian and the band will be well enough for the concert this weekend – we're hoping to see him on the roof of the palace once more!

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.