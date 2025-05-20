Lorraine Kelly dealt devastating blow following ITV return

Lorraine Kelly has just returned to our TV screens after the presenter underwent an operation, but the 65-year-old has now been dealt a devastating blow.

Just a day after her return, ITV confirmed that her show will be shortened by 30 minutes with the time going to Good Morning Britain; Lorraine will now run from 9:30am to 10am. Alongside this, the show has now been changed so it will only run for 30 weeks, as opposed to being year-round as it currently is. The changes won't be immediate, with them coming into force in January 2026.

During the 22-week period that Lorraine won't be airing, Good Morning Britain will occupy its timeslot.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine's show's schedule has been altered

This isn't the only change that ITV is making as Loose Women will now also run for 30 weeks, although it will continue to occupy the same timeslot.

In a statement, Kevin Lygo, the managing director of ITV's media and entertainment division, explained: "Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust as well [as] generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.

© ITV/Shutterstock Good Morning Britain will take over the slot

"These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever."

At the time of writing, Lorraine has not commented on the changes.

Absence and return

At the start of May, Lorraine shared an update from her hospital bed, telling fans that she had undergone a procedure to remove her ovaries and her tubes after feeling unwell for some time.

In the video, the mother-of-one reassured her fans that the procedure "is preventative" and that she "will be absolutely fine."

© Instagram Lorraine recently underwent surgery

The star's return was announced by Christine Lampard, who stepped in for the star during her recovery time. On the episode broadcast on 16 May, Christine shared: "That is all we've got time for here, Lorraine is back on Monday, she's going to be joined by Sir David Jason and Hannah Waddingham."

Her words were echoed by Lorraine herself on Instagram the evening before, where she posted a photo with her surgeon and her granddaughter, Billie.

© Instagram Lorraine appears to have made a full recovery

Despite her return to work, Lorraine has confirmed she is under instructions to "take it easy". Keyhole surgery generally allows for a faster recovery than more invasive procedures, though patients are typically advised to limit physical activity for a few weeks.

Medical experts recommend avoiding heavy lifting, high-impact movement and prolonged standing after laparoscopic procedures.