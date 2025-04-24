I love that Meghann Fahy keeps a sachet of these brain fog clearing vitamins in her purse

Actress Meghann Fahy is one busy woman - but that doesn't mean she's not your regular girl either. If anything, she's more like you than you might think - just take a look at what she keeps in her handbag.

While promoting her new movie Drop, Meghann gave us a relatable Reel by showing fans what she keeps in her purse. In the video, shared to her 1M+ followers, The White Lotus actress opened up her bag to show what everyday items she keeps in there. Along with her sunglasses, a journal, toothpaste (well, you got to keep things fresh!), Meghann pulled out a sachet of energy boosting supplements from British wellness brand Zooki, which had me thinking, is this the key to her looking super fresh despite her busy schedule?

© Instagram Meghann's relatable reel showed what's in her bag

“Oh I have some vitamins, this one is B12 but I also have C and D,” Meghann says, holding up her Zooki supplement with a smile.

The exact vitamin sachet Meghann holds up is the brand's Liposomal Vitamin B12 Liquid Sachets, a handy on the go dose of B12. For those in the dark, B12 is your key vitamin to help with a number of things, including energy - B12 is crucial for turning the food you eat into heat, movement and power; the mind - it helps to keep it sharp; the heart - B12 helps prevent a build up in arteries; and immunity. And for us women, B12 is needed to produce the happy hormones in your body, keeping you feeling on the positive side. And according to the Zooki website, the brand has been proven in clinical trials to have a 4x higher absorption into the bloodstream compared to conventional supplements.

Meghann Fahy and The Drop co-star Brandon Sklenar

I love that Meghann, 34, has these on hand as a little daily booster. I for one often forget to take supplements, especially capsules, and a handbag sachet could be the key to keeping that vitamin intake in check.

Zooki Head of Nutrition Sarah Carolides gave me the lowdown on B12: "B12 is always a great energy booster because it can be used by every cell in the body as part of the folate cycle that produces energy. It’s needed to make and repair DNA, construct the red blood cells that carry oxygen around the system and also help your nervous system stay on top of a busy day. It’s completely essential but the kicker is that we can’t make it ourselves or store it well - so we need a good supply every day to keep us firing on all cylinders.

"The nice thing is that it can get to work as soon as it hits the system, so keeping a sachet in your bag for a mid-morning or afternoon top up is a great energy hack. Finally, as B12 is primarily found in animal foods, it’s a great supplement for those days or periods when you’re mostly eating vegetarian or vegan foods"

What do shoppers say about Zooki Liquid Sachets?

Since I've personally never tried this brand, I've had a thorough read of the reviews I can find from shoppers. The main takeaway is that the sachets taste delicious, are handy to have on the go and after a few weeks, shoppers see a difference in their energy and mood.

Zooki Vitamin B12 Liquid Sachets © Zooki From £24.99

"I am loving this supplement and my immune system really feels like its been given a boost by the daily dose of this," reads one review. "Tastes really good, easy to travel with and myself and others have seen a significant difference after just 5 weeks! So much so that now my partner wants some too!", reads another.

"Super product, great taste, definitely helped me through the menopause" another shopper wrote. The brand does say that consistency is key, which is true of all dietary supplements, plus the packaging is recyclable.