The 'brilliant' hidden gem crime drama that viewers are missing out on
police officers standing next to woman in forensic suit in front of blue police tape© Natalie Seery/AcornTV

Adrian Scarborough stars in The Chelsea Detective

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Looking for your next crime drama to binge-watch? U&Drama's hidden gem murder mystery series, The Chelsea Detective, might be the perfect show for you. 

The three-season detective show stars Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) as determined detective DI Max Arnold, who investigates murder cases in the affluent and glossy London borough of Chelsea. 

The series has gone down a storm with viewers, who have praised the show as "brilliant" and demanded more episodes. Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know…

woman with short dark hair standing next to man on bridge © Natalie Seery/AcornTV

What is The Chelsea Detective about?

The series follows talented detective Max Arnold, who solves crimes in the affluent London borough of Chelsea alongside his crack team of police officers. 

In the first series, DI Arnold teamed up with no-nonsense DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry) to solve murder cases before being paired with strong-willed detective, DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme), for seasons two and three. 

The latest series, which premiered in May this year, follows DI Arnold and DS Walsh as they take on four new murderous mysteries, including the suspicious death of a former popstar, the discovery of an ex-soldier's body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer and the peculiar case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car.

The synopsis continues: "The stakes are higher than ever, and the pair must use every trick up their sleeves to bring these killers to justice, even if that means ruffling some feathers along the way. 

 "But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward in his personal life. After all their ups and downs, Max and his estranged wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca) attempt to revive their relationship with couples therapy. Will the pair be able to resolve their differences and rekindle their marriage?"

man and woman walking and holding coffee cups© Acorn TV

Who stars in The Chelsea Detective?

Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, Gavin & Stacey) plays the titular Chelsea detective, DI Max Arnold, while Vanessa Emme (Bloodlands, Dublin Murders) portrays his trusty partner DS Layla Walsh.

Other cast members include Sophie Stone (Shetland, Doctor Who), Lucy Phelps (Playing Nice, Grace), Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders, D.I. Ray), Anamaria Marinca (Fury, Deadline) and Frances Barber (Whitstable Pearl, Silk). 

Alex Kingston (Doctor Who, ER) also guest stars. 

man and woman standing in front of police tape and car© Natalie Seery/AcornTV

What are viewers saying?

Viewers have been full of praise for the detective drama, with one person writing on social media: "Love this series… more, more, please!" while another added: "Great show! I'm on my third rewatch."

A third fan penned: "BRILLIANT SERIES!!!!!" while another felt "a lot of viewers" were "missing out" on watching the series, which is available to stream on U&Drama. 

police officers standing next to woman in forensic suit in front of blue police tape© Natalie Seery/AcornTV

How to watch the show

All three seasons of The Chelsea Detective are available to stream on U. The third series is currently airing on U&Drama on Wednesdays at 8pm.

WATCH: Fans of The Chelsea Detective will love The Marlow Murder Club - see the trailer

