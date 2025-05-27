The 'brilliant' hidden gem crime drama that viewers are missing out on

The series follows talented detective Max Arnold, who solves crimes in the affluent London borough of Chelsea alongside his crack team of police officers.

In the first series, DI Arnold teamed up with no-nonsense DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry) to solve murder cases before being paired with strong-willed detective, DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme), for seasons two and three.

The latest series, which premiered in May this year, follows DI Arnold and DS Walsh as they take on four new murderous mysteries, including the suspicious death of a former popstar, the discovery of an ex-soldier's body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer and the peculiar case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car.

The synopsis continues: "The stakes are higher than ever, and the pair must use every trick up their sleeves to bring these killers to justice, even if that means ruffling some feathers along the way.

"But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward in his personal life. After all their ups and downs, Max and his estranged wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca) attempt to revive their relationship with couples therapy. Will the pair be able to resolve their differences and rekindle their marriage?"