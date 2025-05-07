The Lincoln Lawyer confirms fate of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey in season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer's third season ended in disaster for Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, who was arrested for the supposed murder of Sam Scales.

When blood was seen emerging from his trunk, and the con-man's dead body was found inside, the criminal defense lawyer was immediately arrested, ending the season on a tense cliff-hanger.

Now, season four of the hit Netflix legal drama is officially in production in Los Angeles, with plotlines and new additions to the cast in place, with co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey speaking with Tudum from the set about what's to come in season four.

© Alamy Stock Photo "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 4 is officially in production

The first question obviously being, did Mickey do it? While we don't have a concrete answer on that, Ted told Netflix what the coming episodes will look like for the titular "Lincoln lawyer."

"Well, the biggest cliff-hanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," he explained, shedding some light specifically on the season opener.

"But in the first episode you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing," he continued. "This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on."

© Netflix The show will grapple with Mickey's arrest in the season three finale

And that will extend further to characters like Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), Lorna Crane (Becki Newton), Cisco (Angus Sampson) and more. "Our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well."

"As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

Ted also deemed the situation a role reversal for Mickey, now forced to implement the often "hollow advice" he's given to his own clients over the years, now that he's the one on the other side.

© Netflix "In the first episode you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing."

"He's got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business," he continued, although teased that other fan favorite characters will be around to help him out.

"But don't worry — he's going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well."

© Getty Images The main cast of "The Lincoln Lawyer" will return for the season

Constance Zimmer and Sasha Alexander were previously announced to be joining the new season, as will Scott Lawrence, Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Jason O'Mara.

There is no date yet on when season four will premiere, with production keeping details of its release under wraps. The season will feature 10 episodes like previous iterations and be based off of the sixth book in Michael Connelly's eponymous series, titled The Law of Innocence.