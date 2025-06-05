Cillian Murphy finally confirms rumoured role in hit franchise

Fans cannot wait for the latest entry in Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later franchise, but there have been question marks over whether Cillian Murphy would be involved.

Cillian played Jim, a courier, in the first film in the franchise, which was also one of his first major acting roles. However, in the film's sequel, which was released in 2007, the character was absent. Now, film director Danny Boyle has revealed that Cillian would be returning to the franchise, in The Bone Temple, although he didn't reveal too many details.

Speaking to IGN, Danny joked he would be "killed" if he spoke too openly, but teased: "All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed."

© Alamy Stock Photo Cillian had a lead role in 28 Days Later

He continued: "Although each story [in the trilogy] completes itself, there's a handover section to the next film as well. So it's very ambitious."

Cillian hadn't revealed his role in the upcoming 28 Years Later, where he made a cameo role as an emancipated zombie.

© Sony Cillian made a surprise appearance in the latest film

The actor is a fan of the franchise and when he was asked by The Independent if he would consider returning to the franchise, he said: "I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I'm there."

Harry Potter?

28 Days Later isn't the only franchise that Cillian has been linked to, as fans are convinced that the star will take on the role of Lord Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ralph Fiennes, who played the villain in the film series was asked about possibly handing the mantle over to Cillian.

© Alamy Stock Photo Could Cillian take on the role of Lord Voldemort

The actor mused: "Cillian is a fantastic actor. That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian."

Chris Columbus, the director of the first two films, also shared his hopes that Cillian would take on the role, saying: "Well, Cillian is one of my favourite actors, so that would be amazing."

© AFP via Getty Images Ralph backed Cillian for the role

While we wait to see who will play, He Who Shall Not Be Named, we have found out some of the actors who will be bringing the roles back to life.

Nick Frost is due to play Rubeus Hagrid, while other cast members include Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout have been cast as the new Harry Potter trio

The main trio will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout.