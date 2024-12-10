Cillian Murphy stuns fans with shocking transformation in unexpected horror movie return

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated horror movie 28 Years Later has been unveiled, and Oscar award-winning actor Cillian Murphy makes an unexpected cameo. Fans reacted in horror at the transformation of the Irish actor who was unrecognisable as an emaciated zombie.

The star played the lead character, Jim, in the original 2002 film 28 Days Later alongside fellow Irishman Brendan Gleeson which was hailed as the revival of the zombie genre. After waking up from a coma, his character finds that a deadly virus is ravaging society, creating monsters out of his loved ones. Director Danny Boyle will revisit the story of a deadly virus in London and how civilians fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. It boasts a star- studded cast featuring Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

But Cillian’s name was absent from the film’s credits which is why fans were surprised to see the gut-churning figure of a zombie with an uncanny resemblance to the Oppenheimer star. Last January, he was asked by The Independent if he would consider starring in the sequel to which he responded: “I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I’m there.”

And although his character was killed at the end of 28 Days Later, the scene was deleted, reigniting excitement he may reprise the role that launched his career. But in a clip from the new trailer, there is a pile of dead bodies, one of which bears a striking resemblance to him, indicating the end of his iconic character’s storyline to the dismay of fans.

The jaw-dropping reveal of Cillian's new look sees him reduced to a bag of skin and bones with a ghoulish face crawling through a meadow. He is unrecognisable in comparison to the dreamy blue-eyed hunk that charmed audiences in his original starring role.