Chris McCausland forced to return Strictly prize - but did win major pay out

Chris McCausland might still be on cloud nine since winning Strictly Come Dancing alongside his dance partner Dianne Buswell, but he won't have the trophy to show for it! The Strictly champs have been vocal in the past about having to hand back their Glitterball after winning the show – what a shame!

After being photographed with the trophy, the BBC holds onto the main one while giving the winners mini versions "the size of a grapefruit".

WATCH: Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell Couple's Choice to Instant Karma

Speaking to Sunday Brunch about the trophy following his win in 2011, Harry Judd said: "They give you the big Glitterball, and then they take it straight off you and give you this tiny little one."

© BBC/Guy Levy Chris and Dianne won the competition

Bill Bailey added: "A bloke came up to me from Production and asked for the trophy back. You don’t get to keep it. You just, you know, you can hold it, but you don’t keep it. They give you a little one, a little replica one about the size of a grapefruit. So he came over with a black bin bag. I’m not kidding. Literally, he went: 'Right, give me that!' "He took it off me, he put it in the black bin bag, and said, 'Right, out! Everyone’s got to be out!' So I’ve not really got the full value out of the winning party, so that’s to come."

Winner Ore Oduba also touched on handing the trophy back while on This Morning in 2016. He said: "I only got five seconds with it to lift it, and then they just whisked it off! That was the only time we got to touch it."

Although the winners weren't able to hang onto their glittery trophy for too long, it is thought that the winner receives a big cash prize upon landing first place in the show. While reportedly contestants are given a flat fee of £25,000 for taking part in Strictly, this goes up to £40,000 following week four, and £60,000 in the quarter-finals – while the winner is thought to win £100,000!

© BBC/Guy Levy Chris had to hand back the Glitterball trophy

There is an additional payment if you take part in the Strictly live tour. However, Chris has already confirmed that he won't be taking part. Speaking on Lorraine, the stand-up comedian explained: "I started my tour in January this year, and I did the first leg until May, and I was meant to be back out in September. We moved the dates to accommodate Strictly, so we just moved them to January.

"We had to move these dates to accommodate Strictly, and it just wasn't a consideration at the time... I don't think anybody thought I would be any good at it. I don't think they thought it, I don't think I thought it. In terms of going on tour in January, I didn't think I'd be going on tour on the back of Strictly. I thought I'd have about two months off."