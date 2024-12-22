Giovanni Pernice hints at shock Strictly return following big win

Giovanni Pernice has sparked speculation of a Strictly Come Dancing return after his victory on Ballando Con Le Stelle, the Italian version of the hit show.

The professional dancer, 34, and his partner Bianca Guaccero, 43, were crowned champions on Saturday night's finale.

Their win comes after a turbulent year for Giovanni, who exited the UK's Strictly following an investigation into claims of verbal bullying made by his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington. Giovanni denied the allegations and was cleared of nearly all claims in September.

"I'm back!" Giovanni breaks silence

Taking to Instagram after his win, Giovanni shared a heartfelt message thanking fans for their unwavering support. Alongside a video celebrating his victory, he wrote: "We did it!! WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!! After a difficult year, I'm back."

He went on to acknowledge his supporters: "Thank you to each and every one of you who took the time to support me and Bianca over the last few months—it hasn't gone unnoticed. I'm so proud of what we achieved together!"

A possible Strictly comeback?

In the same post, Giovanni appeared to hint at a Strictly return, saying, "I can't wait to see you all again very soon!" Fans were quick to interpret this as a signal he might rejoin the UK show.

One fan wrote: "Well done Gio!! You were so missed on Strictly UK, great to see you getting the recognition you deserve!" Another added: "A huge congratulations well deserved has been a very pleasure supporting you both. I'm so so happy for you".

A third fan said: "We missed you on strictly. Not the same without you. You're such an incredible dancer. Well done to you and Bianca on the win. We want to see you on our telly again really soon".

A year of challenges

Giovanni's win comes after a six-month BBC probe into allegations by Amanda Abbington. While he was cleared of physical abuse claims, the investigation upheld some complaints of verbal bullying. The findings noted that Giovanni's language could sometimes be "belittling" but found no evidence of aggressive behaviour.

The controversy led to his absence from Strictly in 2024, a decision that disappointed many fans. However, his triumphant return to the dance floor in Italy has reignited hopes of his comeback to the UK version.

Celebrating love and success

Giovanni and Bianca, who recently confirmed their romantic relationship, shared a kiss as they celebrated their win. Bianca also took to Instagram to thank fans, saying, "Grazie a tutti! This win means the world to us."

Giovanni's victory on Ballando Con Le Stelle has been hailed as a remarkable comeback, with fans and colleagues praising his resilience. As he reflects on his success, speculation continues to grow about his next move—and whether a return to Strictly Come Dancing could be on the horizon.