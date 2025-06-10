MAFS Australia's Alessandra Rampolla reveals family heartbreak in touching tribute

MAFS Australia relationship expert Alessandra Rampolla announced the passing of her 90-year-old father, who died in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 19.

The 51-year-old took to social media to share a family statement revealing the sad news, describing her dad, José Antonio Rampolla Navarro, as a "beloved husband, father and grandfather".

He is survived by Alessandra and her mother Ginette, as well as her siblings Carla, Ricardo, José and Cary, and his grandchildren Valeria, Daniela, Camila, Luke, José and Isabella. "You will always be in our hearts – rest in peace," the statement concluded.

Alessandra is likely with her family during this mourning period, and will soon return to Australia to begin shooting the next season of the hit reality show.

A major star

© Instagram Alessandra's father José passed away in May

Before she joined fellow experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling on MAFS in 2021 and replaced Trisha Stratford in the role, the brunette beauty was a major star in her home country and had broken into the US market too.

She hosts her own TV show, Dare with Alessandra, in Puerto Rico, featured on School for Husbands and became a regular guest on Dr Phil, proving her incredible coaching skills each time.

"Originally, my idea was to have a private practice, but my priorities changed and I ended up going on a morning show in my hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico because they needed someone in the lead-up to Valentine's Day 2001 to talk about [dating] topics," Alessandra told 9Entertainment.

© Instagram José is survived by his wife and five children

"Within a year I was writing for newspapers, two different radio shows, and the next year I started working in television in Latin America for Cosmopolitan's TV network."

"It was not what I expected, but the show was a huge success and it covered so many countries that I was suddenly travelling all over the place," she added.

A wealth of experience

© Getty Images She joined the MAFS Australia team in 2021

She holds a Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from United States International University and has a slew of qualifications in the study of sexuality and sexual education.

Speaking to TV Week about her conservative upbringing, Alessandra revealed how it motivated her to break the stigma as an adult and normalise topics around relationships and dating.

"I'm of Catholic descent and was raised that way," she explained. "Nobody told me anything…I was really conflicted when everybody thought it was weird that I wanted to grab a boy and kiss him. I couldn't understand why something I felt was very natural and positive was such a bad thing."

© Getty Images She is a highly qualified family and marriage therapist

"At some point, it became clear that I had a vocation to try to do just that – but it's not like sexology was in the booklet in my Jesuit university in Louisiana," she quipped.

Alessandra is a fan-favourite on the MAFS Australia team, after landing the role through a friend. "I was at the Emmy awards in New York a couple years ago, I met an executive from Endemol Shine [MAFS' production company], we became friends," she explained in an interview with Fitzy & Wippa.

"He's my only contact in Australia. He had seen the show that we are nominated for," she added.

