9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein reveals first glimpse of Tarlos' wedding – and fans are losing it

9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein just gave fans a glimpse of Tarlos' wedding! Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the T.K. Strand actor shared the official promo for the two-hour season finale, which is set to air on May 16. Click the video below to see what's in store…

WATCH: Get a first glimpse of Tarlos' wedding in 9-1-1: Lone Star

After posting the teaser, which he captioned "You're all invited. #TarlosWedding," Ronen was inundated with comments from fans. "Thank you, Ro! Truly cannot wait. Gosh it's gonna be so so good," replied one.

"The moment we all have been waiting for!! Can't wait!" added another. Meanwhile, a third tweeted: "I feel like the vows are gonna be in everyone's top three scenes of all time."

Ever since T.K. proposed to his boyfriend Carlos Reyes in the season three finale, fans have been gearing up to watch the wedding episode. Giving fans an idea of what to expect, back in April, Ronen teased that it would be "iconic" and called season four his favourite series so far.

© Getty Ever since T.K. and Carlos got engaged in the season three finale, fans have been desperate to watch their wedding

"I can't tell you how ICONIC the Season Finale of #911LoneStar will be," he wrote on Twitter. "I am beyond excited & proud of the work we put in these past 8 months. Fave season so far? 100%! #TarlosWedding."

Following his post, a number of fans followed up with questions about the finale, and Ronen was only too happy to answer. "So you'd say the finale contains a top 5 Tarlos moment then?" asked one, to which he replied: "The finale might contain the entire Top 5. #911LoneStar."

"Is the finale your favorite episode now?" commented a second, prompting an exciting response from Ronen. "My favorite 2 hours of #911LoneStar EVER," he wrote back.

© Twitter Fans were treated to a preview of Carlos and T.K.'s vows

In the new promo, fans were treated to a snippet of the couple's engagement party which saw T.K.'s dad Owen (played by Rob Lowe) delivering a heartfelt toast to the couple. We also caught a glimpse of T.K. and Carlos as they walked down the aisle together, holding hands – and there was even a preview of their vows!

"You're the dream that I would not allow myself to have. You are the key that unlocked me," Carlos says in the promo as he stares into his future husband's eyes.

While the new clip shows the wedding going off without a hitch, the episode's synopsis has already promised a mysterious "tragedy." It reads: "Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) asks him for help; Judd and Grace face a family crisis; As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day, tragedy strikes."

© Getty The synopsis for the wedding episode has also teased a tragedy

Originally, the titles of the two-part finale were 'Off the Rails' and 'Two Weddings and a Train Wreck', which has led to endless theories from fans. Last week, Twitter was awash with them, as one suggested: "The last two episodes are gonna be a big train disaster I can already picture one of the boys looking for their soon-to-be-husband." Another added: "Two Weddings and A Train Wreck" #tarlos WEDDING IS GONNA END IN DISASTER!"

The titles of the episodes have since been changed to 'Best of Men' and 'In Sickness and In Health.' Looks like we're gonna have to wait until Tuesday to find out what happens.

