Gary Barlow's £20 million drastic career change – report

Gary Barlow made millions from his Take That days, but the singer is now looking to expand into the property market, courtesy of his GE & GB Property Ltd company.

According to a report in The Sun, Gary's property company, which he owns alongside commercial property investment expert Geoff Egan, has started buying estates in the Richmond area. The buildings purchased are believed to be a mixture of office and retail space and the company splashed out £21 million on them.

The publication reports that the firm could earn £1.8 million in rent, however, it's unclear whether they will remain commercial properties or whether some might become residential.

© ITV Gary is starting a property empire

Gary will be familiar with the area, as the 54-year-old lives in a West London home with wife Dawn and their three children. During the coronavirus lockdown, Gary gave us a glimpse into his home recording studio.

The star used the studio to hold virtual duets with everyone from Ronan Keating to Niall Horan.

Gary's property portfolio

The star's West London home isn't his only abode, as the Take That star also has a gorgeous Grade II listed property in Oxfordshire. Gary used to own Delamere Manor in Cheshire, before selling his home for £7.5 million back in 2011.

© Instagram Gary has an impressive set of homes

The father-of-three also has a beautiful home in Santa Monica, California, which was valued at around $5 million when he purchased it. The holiday home boasts an open-plan kitchen with marble-topped units and an outdoor BBQ area.

Celebrity landlords

Gary isn't the only star who's been known to rent out properties, with Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio among those who earns an income from being a landlord. However, the Inception star rents his properties out for a high price tag, with his $14 million Beverly Hills mansion having an asking price of $48,000 per month.

© WWD via Getty Images Leonardo is among those who rents out a property

Salma Hayek Pinault also rents out her 17-bedroom mansion, which was previously owned by Justin Bieber. The star and her billionaire husband put it on the rental market back in 2017, asking for $9,000 per month.

And if you're lucky enough, you could end up with Orlando Bloom as your landlord. Back in 2023, the Lord of the Rings star put his Beverly Hills mansion on the rental market, asking for a hefty $35,000 every month.