Pierce Brosnan reflects on big change in family life: 'It's a gift'

Pierce Brosnan watched his sons grow up on his James Bond film sets and now he's getting to watch them appear on screen with him, a moment he calls a "gift of time and memory".

The actor shares his youngest sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, with Keely Shaye Brosnan, and the two now star in Pierce's new film The Unholy Trinity, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

© Getty Images Paris, Pierce and Dylan Brosnan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's The Out-Laws in 2023

While making the film Dylan and Paris often visited their dad, and that led to the crew of the movie suggesting they take on small roles.

"We always stayed together tight as a family unit during the days of James Bond, and now of course, as they're older, here to be able to make movies with Dad," Pierce told People magazine, calling it a "beautiful emotion".

Pierce Brosnan in a still from The Unholy Trinity

Dylan and Paris star as a pastor and the son of one of Pierce's character's rivals in the town of Trinity, Montana, respectively.

Only a week ago it was revealed that Paris had joined Indiana Jones star John Rhys-Davies in Overhill Manor, a coming-of-age-comedy by first time director Lance Clark. In production in Indiana, the film has been penned by Erica Leigh Dick and "follows the unlikely bond that forms between a troubled high school senior and a rebellious elderly war veteran".

© Getty Images for Robina Benson Paris is also an artist

"We've been asked quite often if we wanna act. And for the longest time, I didn't really know how to respond to that. I didn't really know if I wanted to do it because it seemed daunting," Paris added, speaking to People.

"Sometimes you feel nervous to approach it, but this was the most perfect experience and way to get into it because it was so close to home and Dad, so there's no pressure."

Overhill Manor also stars Ozark star Bethany Ann Lind, The Walking Dead's Eric Mendenhall, Cindy Jackson, Sophia Echendu, and Tyler C. Toney.

© Variety via Getty Images Pierce with wife Keely at the Good Night, and Good Luck opening night on April 03, 2025

Paris' mom Keely was among the first to congratulate the budding actor, sharing the news on social media.

"We’re thrilled to bring this story to life with such a dynamic cast and crew," said Lance in a statement." Overhill Manor is a film about what it means to be seen, to be heard, and to take a risk on someone you least expect. We believe audiences will be inspired by this intergenerational tale."

© Getty Images for Fontainebleau L Paris will also star in a new coming-of-age comedy

Paris is also an artist; in February 2025 he unveiled striking new artwork at the Rhythm and Reveries exhibition at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Pierce and Keely were there to support their son, as well as his stunning girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillon.

As well as an actor, eldest Dylan is also a producer, and in 2023 he produced a short film that looked back on his father's love for art, while also reflecting on Pierce's childhood which inspired his love for painting.

Pierce is also dad to sons Christopher and Sean, and late daughter Charlotte.