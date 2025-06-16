David Muir deals with awkward mishap at new World News Tonight space: 'Can you imagine?'

Disney and ABC are entering a brand new era in the new year, with a move from its former New York City office to the brand new Robert A. Iger Building in 7 Hudson Square.

Not only have Disney's many departments set up shop in the new building, but also all ABC properties, expanding across broadcast and entertainment to ABC News.

The latest to join the move was Good Morning America, you can watch anchor Lara Spencer give a tour of the new ABC and Disney space in the video below…

WATCH: Good Morning America celebrates move to new studios

One of their friends and now office neighbors they got to catching up with was World News Tonight and 20/20 anchor David Muir, who has led the primetime news show since 2014 and the weekly newsmagazine since 2013.

During Lara's tour of the space with Sam Champion, they ran into David, 51, dressed more casually in a black muscle tee and jeans, who showed them around World News Tonight's own floor, including what Lara called the building's "best coffee machine."

"It's so nice to be in the neighborhood with you now," she gushed, with David equating the more collaborative space with feeling like being "part of something bigger," citing properties like "Disney+, Hulu, Good Morning America, World News Tonight, ESPN."

© Disney via Getty Images David joined his GMA colleagues in a tour of the new ABC space

While citing his love for feeding "off the creative juices" flowing all through the new space, he did have one tip handy — the office badge.

As he explained (and the other GMA anchors previously alluded to), the new space is quite massive, covering an entire city block, and a lot more tech-oriented than their former offices. In fact, access to almost every part of the building is limited unless you possess your keycard or office badge, and that even goes for the stairwell.

© ABC via Getty Images The journalist has hosted "World News Tonight" since September 2014

"The other tip I'll give you…the hallways. When you go down the stairs, because we race down to the studios, we don't take the elevator," David detailed. "But here's the issue with the stairwell, you need your pass to get back out of the stairwell."

It dawned on the other two the possibility of getting locked in the stairwell without one's badge. "Can you imagine?" David quipped, counting down the number of stairs you'd have to skip through, warning them beforehand that he'll be on the 6th floor stairwell if he's ever missing.

© Getty Images for TIME He confessed to getting stuck in the stairwell due to the strict requirement of office badges

He confirmed then with a chuckle that it'd already happened to him once before, with a stunned Lara exclaiming: "Oh my gosh!" as David good naturedly turned the conversation to his other favorite part of the World News Tonight floor — the large portraits of former hosting greats like Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer lining the hall.

"I always feel like this hallway is a reminder of the standards that have been set for all of us," David told them, calling them "quick reminders" of the show's "legacy, of what we're trying to pull off."

© Getty Images "It's so nice to be in the neighborhood with you now."

Other network favorites also made cameos in GMA's studio tour, including LIVE hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, ESPN's anchors, Tamron Hall, and the hosts of The View.