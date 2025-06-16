Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Muir deals with awkward mishap at new World News Tonight space: 'Can you imagine?'
Subscribe
David Muir deals with awkward mishap at new World News Tonight space: 'Can you imagine?'
David Muir attends The Cinema Society with Piaget Host a Screening of EuropaCorp's "Miss Sloane" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on November 9, 2016 in New York City.© Getty Images

David Muir deals with incident at new World News Tonight space: 'Can you imagine?'

The journalist has led ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir since September 2014

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Disney and ABC are entering a brand new era in the new year, with a move from its former New York City office to the brand new Robert A. Iger Building in 7 Hudson Square.

Not only have Disney's many departments set up shop in the new building, but also all ABC properties, expanding across broadcast and entertainment to ABC News.

The latest to join the move was Good Morning America, you can watch anchor Lara Spencer give a tour of the new ABC and Disney space in the video below…

WATCH: Good Morning America celebrates move to new studios

One of their friends and now office neighbors they got to catching up with was World News Tonight and 20/20 anchor David Muir, who has led the primetime news show since 2014 and the weekly newsmagazine since 2013.

During Lara's tour of the space with Sam Champion, they ran into David, 51, dressed more casually in a black muscle tee and jeans, who showed them around World News Tonight's own floor, including what Lara called the building's "best coffee machine."

"It's so nice to be in the neighborhood with you now," she gushed, with David equating the more collaborative space with feeling like being "part of something bigger," citing properties like "Disney+, Hulu, Good Morning America, World News Tonight, ESPN."

The Disney Advertising Upfront is a showcase event that brings together all the content corners of The Walt Disney Company on one stage. On Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at North Javits in New York City, an incredible roster of all-star talent will tout their connections to storytelling, Disney, and each other while showcasing their latest projects for the upcoming year. DAVID MUIR© Disney via Getty Images
David joined his GMA colleagues in a tour of the new ABC space

While citing his love for feeding "off the creative juices" flowing all through the new space, he did have one tip handy — the office badge.

As he explained (and the other GMA anchors previously alluded to), the new space is quite massive, covering an entire city block, and a lot more tech-oriented than their former offices. In fact, access to almost every part of the building is limited unless you possess your keycard or office badge, and that even goes for the stairwell.

WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR - David Muir anchors, "World News Tonight with David Muir," weeknights, 6:30pm ET on ABC.© ABC via Getty Images
The journalist has hosted "World News Tonight" since September 2014

"The other tip I'll give you…the hallways. When you go down the stairs, because we race down to the studios, we don't take the elevator," David detailed. "But here's the issue with the stairwell, you need your pass to get back out of the stairwell."

It dawned on the other two the possibility of getting locked in the stairwell without one's badge. "Can you imagine?" David quipped, counting down the number of stairs you'd have to skip through, warning them beforehand that he'll be on the 6th floor stairwell if he's ever missing.

David Muir© Getty Images for TIME
He confessed to getting stuck in the stairwell due to the strict requirement of office badges

He confirmed then with a chuckle that it'd already happened to him once before, with a stunned Lara exclaiming: "Oh my gosh!" as David good naturedly turned the conversation to his other favorite part of the World News Tonight floor — the large portraits of former hosting greats like Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer lining the hall.

"I always feel like this hallway is a reminder of the standards that have been set for all of us," David told them, calling them "quick reminders" of the show's "legacy, of what we're trying to pull off."

David Muir with Robin Roberts© Getty Images
"It's so nice to be in the neighborhood with you now."

Other network favorites also made cameos in GMA's studio tour, including LIVE hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, ESPN's anchors, Tamron Hall, and the hosts of The View.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More