Harlots star Angela Griffin reveals hopes for season four after show was cancelled Hulu cancelled the drama but many are calling for its return

Angela Griffin has revealed her hopes for a fourth season of Harlots. The period drama, which stars Angela alongside other big names including Jessica Brown Findlay and Lesley Manville, was recently cancelled by Hulu, but has gained a huge audience thanks to the BBC airing its third series.

Angela, who plays Elizabeth Harvey in the show, spoke to HELLO! for a recent interview in which she spoke about the show's future.

"It was cancelled by Hulu and it was one of those cancellations where they said we've done brilliant, the viewing figures for the third season were really great, but they we wanted to leave it on a high," she explained. "Which I always understand, no one wants to leave a show on a low, but it was also equally frustrating when you've only just come in!"

The White Lines star also opened up about the prospect of a fourth series: "As far as I know, it's done and dusted, but I do kind of feel like there should be a petition somewhere for the BBC to make it. I'm sure if the BBC decide that it had a slot, they could possibly reignite it."

Angela plays Elizabeth Harvey in Harlots

She added: "I'd love for it to go for another season. It's really popular and it's a critical success as well. It's so diverse, it's full of women, it's from a female's point of view, and all the creative team behind it is really diverse, too."

