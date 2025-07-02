All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton reveals 'very different' season 6 update

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of season six, which has officially wrapped.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actress posted a montage of videos and images from filming, including shots showing Rachel's pregnancy bump and another of co-star Anna Madeley, who plays Mrs Hall, holding her newborn baby boy.

In the caption, she penned: "That's a wrap on season 6….A very special (and very different) one for me, with the arrival of my baby boy. So glad I could sneak back at the end and introduce him to everyone…shout out to the loveliest production, crew & cast for making it easier! Especially @annamadeley."

The star, who plays Helen Herriot in the 5 period drama, added: "#ACGAS…You're the best!"

© @rachelshenton/Instagram Rachel welcomed her baby boy in April

Rachel welcomed her first child, Orson Wilde Shenton Overton, with her husband, actor and filmmaker Chris Overton, in April.