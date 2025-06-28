Spider-Man star is Amazon's 'shock' favourite for next James Bond

Tom Holland has reportedly emerged as Amazon's unexpected frontrunner to take over the role of James Bond in the upcoming Bond 26, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The 29-year-old Spider-Man actor is one of three names said to be on a shortlist for the iconic 007 role, according to Variety. The others are Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi and Babygirl's Harris Dickinson.

Amazon's bold new Bond era

© Getty Images Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

This potential casting news follows the announcement that French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will helm the next James Bond film, expected to be released in 2028.

Denis, known for directing Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, reportedly beat out several high-profile directors for the job. Among those considered were All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger, Edgar Wright and Paul King.

Villeneuve will direct one Bond film under his current deal. A screenwriter has yet to be announced. However, Variety is reporting that Amazon likes the idea of Jonathan Nolan (Christopher Nolan's brother) writing the script after his ideas were "enthusiastically received at Amazon".

Age shift for 007

© GEOFF ROBINS Jacob Elordi is also on Amazon's wishlist for James Bond

Sources told Variety that Amazon is focused on casting a younger actor, specifically under 30. This would rule out long-rumoured candidates such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and Henry Cavill, 42.

Idris Elba, now 52, has long been linked to the role but has repeatedly denied any serious talks. With Tom fitting the age bracket and boasting franchise experience, insiders say Amazon sees him as a marketable and global face for the new Bond era.

From web-slinger to secret agent?

© Getty Images Tom Holland as Spider-Man with Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom became a household name after taking on the role of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also shown his range in projects like Uncharted, The Crowded Room, Cherry and The Devil All the Time.

Tom is gearing up for a very busy couple of years. He's currently filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and he's then going to have to start work pretty much immediately on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll follow up those two huge projects with then next James Bond movie.

Fan reaction to Tom Holland rumours

© Dave Benett Fans don't seem to be very keen on Tom Holland as James Bond

The potential casting has divided fans online, with many surprised by the direction Amazon appears to be taking.

On X, one user wrote: "Genuine question, in what world would Tom Holland work as James Bond? I love the guy, don’t get me wrong, but James Bond feels like a super weird pick for him."

Another added: "I'm sorry. Does even Tom Holland think he should be James Bond? Is that really something he thinks he'd be good at?"

However, some welcomed the idea, with one writing: "Tom Holland is not a bad choice for James Bond at all. With Denis Villeneuve directing too, it would be an amazing matchup. He’s always had serious acting chops."

Another fan posted: "Jokes aside I genuinely don’t think Tom Holland would be a bad James Bond."

A new direction for 007

© Shutterstock Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in Die Another Day

Bond 26 will be the first film released under Amazon’s full ownership of MGM Studios, after the company acquired the iconic franchise in 2022.

Producer Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson no longer have creative control, marking a major shift from the franchise’s traditional management.

Denis, 57, is currently finishing work on Dune: Messiah, expected to release in 2026. Bond 26 is aiming for a 2028 release, with Amazon said to be moving quickly on both the script and casting.

No decision made yet

© MGM Studios Daniel Craig was the last actor to play James Bond

Although no meetings have been confirmed between Tom and producers, the actor’s rising profile and existing relationship with Denis could give him an edge over other candidates.

Amazon has not commented publicly on the casting speculation.