Michael Strahan's extended silence raises questions during GMA absence

Michael Strahan's fans are wondering where he is!

The star has been absent from GMA since before the July 4 weekend and viewers are eager for him to return.

Not only that, but Michael has been silent on social media during his time off leaving his followers clueless to his whereabouts.

While it's not unusual for the Good Morning America hosts to enjoy a break from their hosting duties, Michael's lengthy reprieve has raised questions.

Where is Michael Strahan?

The show's Instagram feed has been littered with queries as to where he is and when he's coming back.

His twins, Isabella and Sophia, might have some answer, as they have posted photos of themselves vacationing at Michael's Hamptons home.

It's likely the duo have been joined by their dad and his girlfriend, Kayla Quick, for some much needed rest and relaxation.

Retirement

Michael previously confessed that he adores his job but has been thinking more about retirement in recent months — especially after his daughter's cancer journey.

At the age of 53, Michael has professional football player, TV host, and journalist on his resume, not to mention he's raised four kids.

Speaking about his life away from the small screen during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he said: "I like company, I like vacations," he said when asked about his life away from the small screen. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

"I retired when I was 36, from football," he told the host during the 2023 interview. "My twins were three. There I was talking about 'work hard. Get out there and go all out.' But they never saw any of that. They never saw me play football."

The host pointed out that they "see you now," which prompted a response from Michael.

"And that's why I work hard. I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."

Work V Home

He also spoke about compartmentalising his work and his home life.

"When I got home, there is no focus. I want to relax. I don't work to come home and bring the stress of work home, then I'm still working."

Michael added: "When you have kids, you find out that's what life is all about. I try to be a great parent."