Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan's extended silence raises questions during GMA absence
Subscribe
Michael Strahan's extended silence raises questions during GMA absence
Michael Strahan smiles gap teeth

Michael Strahan's extended silence raises questions during GMA absence

The host has been missing from the show for more than a week

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael Strahan's fans are wondering where he is!

The star has been absent from GMA since before the July 4 weekend and viewers are eager for him to return. 

Not only that, but Michael has been silent on social media during his time off leaving his followers clueless to his whereabouts. 

While it's not unusual for the Good Morning America hosts to enjoy a break from their hosting duties, Michael's lengthy reprieve has raised questions. 

Where is Michael Strahan?

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - It's Halloween on ABC's "Good Morning America," Thursday, October 31, airing on ABC. MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS© ABC
Fans want to know where he is

The show's Instagram feed has been littered with queries as to where he is and when he's coming back. 

His twins, Isabella and Sophia, might have some answer, as they have posted photos of themselves vacationing at Michael's Hamptons home. 

View post on Instagram
 

It's likely the duo have been joined by their dad and his girlfriend, Kayla Quick, for some much needed rest and relaxation. 

Retirement

Michael previously confessed that he adores his job but has been thinking more about retirement in recent months — especially after his daughter's cancer journey. 

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Coverage of "Good Morning America," Monday March 13, 2017, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS© Getty Images
Michael is missed on GMA

At the age of 53, Michael has professional football player, TV host, and journalist on his resume, not to mention he's raised four kids

Speaking about his life away from the small screen during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he said: "I like company, I like vacations," he said when asked about his life away from the small screen. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point." 

"I retired when I was 36, from football," he told the host during the 2023 interview. "My twins were three. There I was talking about 'work hard. Get out there and go all out.' But they never saw any of that. They never saw me play football."

Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick © Instagram/Michael Strahan
Michael with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

The host pointed out that they "see you now," which prompted a response from Michael.

"And that's why I work hard. I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."

Work V Home

Michael Strahan visits Disney Land with his girlfriend Kayla Quick and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia on their birthday, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Michael adores his family

He also spoke about compartmentalising his work and his home life.

"When I got home, there is no focus. I want to relax. I don't work to come home and bring the stress of work home, then I'm still working."

GMA presenters at a glance

GMA presenters

Robin Roberts

Started her career as a sports anchor for local television, becoming GMA co-anchor in 2005.

George Stephanopolous

Served as White House communications director during the Bill Clinton administration, joining GMA as political commentator in 2009.

Ginger Zee

Chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News, joining GMA in 2013.

Michael Strahan

Started his career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, joining the show in 2016.

Lara Spencer

Correspondent for Nightline and ABC News, and television producer for her own DuffKat Media, joining GMA in 2011.

Michael added: "When you have kids, you find out that's what life is all about. I try to be a great parent."

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More