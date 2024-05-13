Michael Strahan surrounded by family on poignant day as fans wish daughter Isabella well

Michael Strahan loves nothing more than spending time with his family, and enjoyed an extra-special weekend surrounded by his beloved mother, Louise, and twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 19, on Sunday to mark Mother's Day.

The Good Morning America star expressed his gratitude about being with them all in a new post on Instagram, which was accompanied by a joyful picture of the family unit posing inside Michael's New York City apartment.

He wrote: "Happy that we had the chance to spend Mother's Day with my mom! Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and all the other moms out there!"

The picture was all the more special as Isabella - who has been in hospital receiving treatment for cancer - was back home too.

This didn't go unnoticed by fans, with many taking to the comments section to wish her well. "So beautiful, I'm glad to see your beautiful daughter smiling," one wrote, while another remarked: "So happy Izzy is home and you all were with your Mom, Michael." A third added: "I’m so glad to see that your daughter is home from the hospital. what a special Mother’s Day for your mother."

Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

Isabella has been documenting her cancer treatment in a series of Youtube videos following the news of her illness at the beginning of the year.

The brave teenager spoke out about her cancer diagnosis in a joint Good Morning America interview with her dad, and spoke to Robin Roberts, a close friend of Michael.

Michael Strahan and his beloved mom Louise at the spa

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said at the time, noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head. She has since had two surgeries to remove it.

© Instagram Michael with his two twin daughters Sophia and Isabella and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Michael also shared: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."

Throughout her cancer treatment, Michael and his long-term partner, Kayla Quick, have been by Isabella's side, along with her mom, Jean Strahan and twin sister Sophia.

Michael Strahan with all four of his children and his stepson

Michael is also father to two grown-up children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins - Michael Jr. and Tanita. The former NFL champion lives primarily in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, but also has a home in Los Angeles.