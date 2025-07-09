Jenna Bush Hager's confession about husband stuns TODAY co-hosts: 'Says a lot'

Through thick and through thin is what they say! That's certainly how Jenna Bush Hager's co-hosts felt when she dropped a little nugget about her husband Henry Hager.

The TODAY's Fourth Hour anchor, 43, has been married to her husband, 47, since 2008, after the pair first met when Henry was working on her father, former President George W. Bush's campaign.

While Henry was in a relationship with someone else at the time, that ended and the pair quickly found their way to each other. They tied the knot at Jenna's family home in Texas and are now the proud parents of children Mila, Poppy and Hal.

© NBC Jenna stumped her TODAY co-hosts with a hilarious confession about her husband Henry

On the latest episode of TODAY, airing on Wednesday, July 9, Jenna joined her co-anchors Al Roker, Willie Geist, Laura Jarrett and Kaylee Hartung, with the latter stepping up in place of Carson Daly to present the day's pop culture news, aka PopStart.

The latest edition involved stories about The Bear, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrating the former's 67th birthday, and a new episode of former TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space.

Another story centered around the newly released third season of Squid Game, touching on the show's immense success and it quickly shooting to the top of Netflix charts worldwide.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have since welcomed three kids

Kaylee then turned to the group and asked if any of them were fans of the show, although as it turns out, none of them had actually watched it…except Henry.

"I'm not, but it's Henry's comfort show," Jenna piped up, although quickly left her co-anchors reeling with laughter with the association of a dystopian survival thriller like Squid Game with comfort watching.

"Well, that says a lot," Al quipped from the sidelines, with Willie asking: "It's how he relaxes?" Jenna added: "He watches it like I watch Real Housewives…when he's sick he watches a whole [stretch] of it."

© Netflix "He watches it like I watch Real Housewives…when he's sick he watches a whole [stretch] of [Squid Game]."

Willie joked: "You should explore that a little bit…offline," with Kaylee also suggesting they "dig into that later," quickly turning the attention back to PopStart.

Jenna and Henry began dating when the former was still the First Daughter, and when the latter was one of the guest co-hosts on an episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, she remembered an awkward moment with him at the White House involving their first kiss.

"I remember our first kiss, I'm just gonna come out and say it," Jenna recalled. "It was to Lil' Troy, a song we can't say on TV. Lil' Troy was a rapper back in the day. We were dancing and all of a sudden, you shot your shot."

© Instagram They share daughters Mila and Poppy, and a son named Hal

"I mean, well, I don't think you can say that on the 10 a.m. hour of television, but, I went in for the kiss," Henry said in response, although Jenna told him that he could, but "what happened later, you can leave off."

At this point, Henry started furiously blushing and began deflecting, but the mom-of-three turned things back to her husband, revealing: "You didn't do the walk of shame out of the White House?" leaving him fully red.