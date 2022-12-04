David Walliams breaks social media silence after offensive remarks The Britain's Got Talent star returned to Instagram

David Walliams returned to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt message following his reported departure from ITV show Britain's Got Talent.

The actor and presenter didn't address the topic, however, instead choosing to post a picture with his mum which he captioned simply: "Date night".

MORE: Gogglebox star tipped to replace David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent

The pair both beamed for the camera and behind them, a banister decorated with an incredible array of green and red Christmas balloons and decorations could just be seen.

David's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the family photo, with one writing: "I'm glad you are back. Have a wonderful evening together".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows her support for David Walliams amid backlash

Others commented: "Nice to see you looking well David x - hope you & mother have a lovely evening," "So alike," "Love this," and: "Your mother is stunning!!"

SEE: David Walliams shares photos from 'honeymoon'

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: David Walliams apologises for derogatory and explicit remarks made on BGT

The post comes after audio leaked of David discussing two contestants in unflattering terms - and his co-star Amanda Holden declared she was "Team David".

The star shared a new photo on Sunday

The Guardian published a leaked transcript of the recording containing David's derogatory and sexually explicit remarks.

In a statement, the bestselling children's book author said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020."

He went on to say: "These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

David was a fan favourite on the show

The television personality has been a firm fixture on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel since 2012. During his stint on the show, David scooped 'best judge' at the National Television Awards on three occasions. However, he is now rumoured to be set to leave, although the 2023 line-up has yet to be announced.

Speculation is nonetheless rife over who will replace the Little Britain star, with comedian and The Masked Singer panellist Mo Gilligan leading the pack.

Other stars tipped to take over from David include Iain Stirling, Joel Dommett, Joe Lycett and Stephen Mulhern.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.