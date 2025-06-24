Kyra Sedgwick melts hearts with baby photo as her family celebrate special day

Kyra Sedgwick loves nothing more than being with her family and she has a close bond with her two grown-up children, Travis and Sosie.

The Hollywood star and her actor husband Kevin Bacon are very proud of their kids and often share snippets of their life on social media.

And the family had reason to celebrate at the start of the week, as they rallied around their son Travis.

© Instagram Kyra Sedgwick shared a sweet photo of herself with children Travis as a toddler and Sosie as a baby

This is because the musician turned 36 on June 22, and doting mom Kyra took to Instagram to share a series of photos of him from over the years.

These included an adorable picture of Kyra with Travis and Sosie as young children. Travis was a sweet blond haired toddler in the picture, while Sosie was a baby in Kyra's arms.

© Instagram Kyra shared a more recent picture with Travis to mark his birthday

Kyra also sweetly referred to her son as her "baby boy" in the caption of the post, which also included two recent pictures of the mother-son duo together.

Kevin also paid tribute to Travis on his big day. He simply wrote: "Happy birthday TSB! Boy I love my Boy," alongside a carousel of pictures of Travis, including one of him posing inside the family's kitchen while laughing and joking with his famous parents.

© Instagram Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and son Travis

Both Kyra and Kevin's children have pursued a career in the entertainment industry. Travis is in a band, while Sosie is an actress.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra with their children Travis and Sosie

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Luckily, both Travis and Sosie have the support of their parents and are very happy doing what they love.

While Sosie has appeared in several big TV shows and films, including 13 Reasons Why, Smile and Mare of Easttown, Travis is the frontman of the band CONTRACULT Collective. He has also composed for several of his parents’ projects, including his mom’s 2022 feature Space Oddity and his dad’s 2025 TV series The Bondsman. Kyra told People that Travis was "hungry and striving" and she was very proud of him.