Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognisable in 'remarkable' new role based on true story
Subscribe
Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognisable in 'remarkable' new role based on true story

Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognisable in 'remarkable' new role based on true story

The MobLand star plays a boxing trainer in the upcoming sports biopic, Giant

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Pierce Brosnan looks completely transformed in the trailer for his upcoming biographical sports drama film, Giant, about the relationship between legendary British-Yemeni world boxing champion Prince Naseem Hamed and his trainer. 

The James Bond star plays Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle in the movie, which stars Amir El-Masry (Industry, Vigil) in the role of Hamed. In a first look at the film, Pierce has swapped his signature slicked-back locks for wispy white hair and glasses. 

According to the synopsis, the film is inspired by a "remarkable" true story and charts the "rags-to-riches underdog tale" of Hamed, from his humble beginnings in Sheffield to becoming world champion and a global sporting icon in the 1990s.

boxer in ring next to coach© Sam Talor
Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan star in Giant

It explores the "unlikely and tender relationship" between the boxer and his trainer, Brendan Ingle, and the instrumental role he played in Hamed's road to success. 

The film promises "exhilarating and visceral scenes in the ring" as well as "deeply moving and intimate moments behind the curtain".

A release date has yet to be announced.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More