Kate Hudson's brother makes surprising confession about family dynamics

Kate Hudson's brother Oliver Hudson has revealed what their bond is really like behind-the-scenes. Like a true brother would, Oliver teased his sister while attending the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

Oliver commented on not making an on-screen appearance in Kate's Netflix series Running Point and he jokingly shared a warning with People by expressing: "If you don't see me next year, Katie and I are going to have some issues."

Her brother comedically stated that "everyone knows" he takes the top spot for best actor in his famous family, and he suggested that the streaming giant Netflix get on board.

© Getty Images Kate admitted Oliver is "mad" he didn't get a role in Running Point

Oliver added: "If Netflix really wants ratings, they have to bring the Hudson Express on. That's up to them. I can't control this." His follow-up comments came after Kate previously admitted to People that her brother was "still mad" that he wasn't featured in the first season of the series.

The show's creator Mindy Kaling did however sprinkle some hope into her joint interview with Kate by sharing that Oliver "will be" making a cameo in the future.

© Getty Images Kate teased that Oliver might play a "dead body" next season

Kate teased that her brother could even play a "dead body," if he wants to desperately get on-screen. Mindy suggested that Oliver would be "annoyed" with that, however, Kate argued that he would still sign up. The actress commented: "He would love it. He'd do it. He would do it."

When it comes to the siblings' unique bond, Kate revealed: "Oh my God, we have such a crazy sibling dynamic. We have a whole podcast about it."

© Getty Images The siblings have a podcast together

All jokes and kidding aside, Kate and Oliver have always been there for each other during tough times too. During one of their Sibling Revelry podcast episodes, a listener asked the duo to share a time that the pair "really leaned on each other."

Kate transparently recalled that the "biggest time" that Oliver was there for her and her son Ryder Robinson, was during Kate's divorce from Chris Robinson in 2007.

© Getty Images Kate shared that her brother was there for her and her son during her 2007 divorce

The movie star explained: "For me, with you and my divorce, with having Ryder and being a working mom, I felt like you really stepped up without me asking. You just stepped up as Uncle Oli and was really there for us – and Ryder."

Not only did Oliver bring a strong family foundation during the testing period, but he also kept things light and fun, despite the emotional turmoil. She added: "In reflection, you were so stable for Ryder and myself. We had so much fun, and we created fun times with the kids."