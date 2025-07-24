Meet GMA's latest host Joe Buck making waves in George Stephanopoulos' absence

Good Morning America viewers may be missing George Stephanopoulos, but his replacement is quickly making new fans.

While the regular host takes some time off, Joe has stepped into his shoes with gusto. Fans commented on social media about how much they loved his chemistry with his co-hosts, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, and his burrito-making segment was a sure-fire hit.

He even jokingly aired his concerns that his appearance on the show might tank the stats.

And despite confessing he didn't know how the team coped with the early starts, he came back for seconds on Thursday.

So, who is Joe Buck and where have you seen him before?

Where is George Stephanopoulos?

George is on vacation

George's co-hosts revealed at the start of the show on July 24 that Joe was standing in again because he was "taking some well deserved holiday time," away from the studios in New York.

They didn't elaborate any further, but it's likely he's spending time with his wife Ali Wentworth, their two daughters, Elliot and Harper and the new addition to the family.... their puppy, Fig.

Who is Joe Buck?

© Getty Images Joe Buck is standing in for George on GMA

Joe, 56, is no stranger to TV and is currently a sportscaster for ESPN.

He has a decorated career and for decades, his distinctive play-by-play commentary has been the soundtrack to some of the biggest moments in baseball and football.

His famous dad

© Getty Images The late Jack Buck is Joe's dad

Joe inherited his father's passion for sports and broadcasting and is the son of Jack Buck, an iconic Hall of Fame sportscaster.

Growing up immersed in the world of sports commentary set Joe on a similar path. He began his professional broadcasting career in the late 1980s, and quickly rose through the ranks.

Fox News

© Getty Images Joe Buck talks to Jason Kelce on the field prior to an NFL game

Joe's most significant tenure was with Fox Sports, where he spent an incredible 28 years. He joined the network in 1994, and by 1996, at just 27 years old, he became the youngest announcer to call a regular slate of NFL games for a major network.

He also served as Fox's lead play-by-play announcer for the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series for an astonishing 24 seasons, from 1996–2021. During this period, he also became the lead NFL on Fox play-by-play announcer in 2002, a role he held for two decades, calling six Super Bowls.

Move to ESPN

© GMA Michael and Robin were joined by Joe Buck in George's place

Joe made headlines of his own when he joined ESPN in 2022. He joined the Monday Night Football broadcast and began a new chapter in his career.

He has earned multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality, Play-by-Play, and continues to be a huge name in the industry.