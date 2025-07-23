George Stephanopoulos' latest GMA replacement admits: 'I don't know how you do this'

George Stephanopoulos stepped away from Good Morning American this week and his stand-in was a suprise.

The star wasn't hosting alongside Robin Roberts and MIchael Strahan on Wednesday, and instead the pair were joined by Joe Buck.

While it's not unusual for the main co-anchors to take time off and have temporary cover, the American sportscaster for ESPN, isn't a regular face on GMA.

At the top of the show, he was welcomed by Robin and Michael who pointed out that he wasn't used to such an early start, to which Joe confessed: "I don't know how you do this every day."

He said he commends them for getting up at the crack of dawn before joking: "I'll try not to drive the ratings into the ground."

They didn't elaborate on George's absence and where he is spending his time away, but he's likely with his family, including wife, Ali Wentworth, and their daughters.

George and Ali are empty-nesters with their children having moved away to college.

But they expanded their brood with a new adorable puppy recently, who they named Fig.

They appeared on GMA with her and Ali explained: "This is Fig and she was rescued. We adopted her last night and if she wasn't adopted she probably would have spent her life in a cage as a breeder. And I know what that feels like. She's really sweet, she was covered in ticks and flees but not anymore. And we really wanted to adopt another dog."

George confessed they weren't very good at training but they were dividing the care for their new family member.

"I will try to train her," Ali said. "George walks at night and I do the big walk in the morning. And he, believe it or not, is the cuddler. He sits with his computer and my reading glasses and has a dog on his lap. He's mushy. This one cries."

The couple's dog, Coop, died in May, leaving the pair heartbroken. At the time, she wrote a beautiful tribute to her "longtime companion," on Instagram and called him "the greatest dog."

Ali concluded: "I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."