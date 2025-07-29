Yes, there's going to be a Bend it Like Beckham sequel - here's everything we know

Millennials across the globe are cheering because another one of our favorite early 2000s movies is set for a comeback. Yes, you read that right. Bend it Like Beckham is getting its very own sequel.

The beloved film about women's soccer premiered in 2002. Bend it Like Beckham followed Jess Bhamra (played by Parminder Nagra), a British 18-year-old with Sikh parents who wants to be a professional soccer player, just like her idol David Beckham. But her mom and dad dream of her becoming a lawyer and marrying a nice man. Things fall into place when Jess meets soccer player Jules Paxton (played by Keira Knightely) and launches her soccer career, away from the watchful eye of her strict parents.

Bend it Like Beckham is a cult classic. The film made more than $76 million worldwide on just a $6 million budget. I remember watching it for the first time, in awe that girls could be just as rough and talented as boys. As a young soccer lover, Bend it Like Beckham made me feel like I could maybe do the same, that I was just as strong and tough as the boys my age.

© Film Council / Lions Gate The film embraced cultural differences

The film didn't only mean a lot to me, it became a cultural phenomenon for women and girls of all ages.

As Nicky Morris, the Deputy TV and Film Editor at Hello! told us: "Bend it Like Beckham is just as iconic over 20 years after its release. Exploring themes of race, gender, identity and religion, the film is just as important today as it was in 2002."

It's no surprise that a film this pivotal would get a sequel. But what will the next film be about? Here's everything we know.

© WireImage The opening scene of Bend it Like Beckham is unforgettable

Bend it Like Beckham 2

At the end of Bend it Like Beckham, Jess and Jules are about to head to America on a soccer scholarship. Their soccer coach, Joe (played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers), confesses his love for Jess. And the two friends see their idol, David Beckham, walking through the airport with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

While the film doesn't end on a cliff hanger, there is a lot of room for plot development in the 23 years since it first aired.

The film's director, Gurinder Chada, hasn't shared what the plot of the sequel will be, but she told Deadline: "I'm excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women's game."

© Film Council / Lions Gate Parminder and Jonathan's chemistry in the film is palpable

Chada noted that Parminder and Keira "are aware" of the sequel, but that they "want to see a script" before committing.

Last fall, Parminder discussed the possibility of her appearing in the sequel with Hello!, saying: "Sometimes I feel like when someone's made a film, you kind of go, that was that moment and it probably should just be left alone because then the expectation for whatever the sequel is."

"Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it," Gurinder explained. "It's my very clear wish to bring the characters back very, very soon. Women's football is more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever."

© Getty Images Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra at the film's premiere with the singer Shazney Lewis

Fans of the original are sharing their excitement about the sequel to social media. One wrote to Instagram: "My prayers were answered." Another shared: "Pls bring back the OG cast. Wanna know where Jess and Jules are at."

Gurinder is hoping the sequel will be ready by 2027 to mark the 25th anniversary of Bend it Like Beckham.