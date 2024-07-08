GMA's Robin Roberts' 'tearful' update with wife Amber Laign sparks emotional conversation

Robin Roberts delivered a heartfelt message to fans over the weekend, giving insight into her life away from the small screen with her wife, Amber Laign.

The GMA host enjoyed a date night with her partner which ended on an emotional note. Robin shared a snapshot on Instagram of a delicious-looking dessert, with two hummingbirds delicately drawn in chocolate sauce on the plate.

It held significance as Robin explained in the caption that read: "Many look for signs from loved ones who have passed. For Amber who misses her beloved father it’s hummingbirds.

"When one of our fav restaurants surprised us with this dessert…Sweet Amber teared up and told me that she had asked her father to send her a sign today. #sundayserenity."

Robin was inundated with messages from fans who could relate as they shared their personal messages of loss, grief and signs from their late loved ones.

Amber lost her dad at the start of 2020. At the time, Robin shared the news on social media, informing fans of his death.

“Have sad news to share with you," she wrote. "Sweet Amber’s beloved father has passed away. I took this picture of the two of them during our most recent visit. We had a wonderful dinner and it was beautiful to witness their love for one another. He called her his crown jewel. Humbling asking for your prayers during this most difficult time."

© Desiree Navarro Robin and Amber finally tied the knot last year

When quizzed later that month over how Amber was coping, Robin told Closer Weekly.

"I was glad that I was with her when she got the call. Nobody wants to join that club of losing a parent, [but] she's handling it as well as she can and is so grateful for the outpouring of support.

She added: "There's no timetable for grief, [so] I'm giving her the time that she needs."

© @chrisjevansphoto Instagram Robin and Amber's first look at their wedding

In the 18 years they've been together, Robin and Amber have navigated many ups and downs in their life including battling cancer.

Robin was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and five years later she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Amber shared her breast cancer news in 2021. She endured months of treatment and struggled with complications from chemotherapy too.

© Getty Images The couple have faced numerous health battles

It was almost a year ago that she was able to ring the bell to celebrate the end of her radiation treatment.

The couple decided to make their relationship official last year when they walked down the aisle in September after getting engaged at the beginning of the year.

Back in 2020 when marking 15 years together, Robin detailed their very first date in a heartfelt message shared with fans.

© Shutterstock Robin and Amber at the White House in 2022

She wrote: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. "I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

Robin and Amber surrounded by the cast of GMA on their wedding

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"