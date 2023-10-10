Call the Midwife producer hired by Prince William and Princess Kate - details

The Prince and Princess of Wales have appointed the producer of the BBC's popular period drama Call the Midwife as a director of their Royal Foundation, according to the MailOnline's Richard Eden.

The outlet reports that Dame Pippa Harris will also be a director of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund Trustee Company.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Dame Pippa Harris has joined The Royal Foundation as a director

Dame Pippa, 56, is a hugely successful film and television producer and has produced various major Hollywood films and popular TV series with her company Neal Street Productions, which she co-founded with Sam Mendes and Caro Newling in 2003.

As well as Call the Midwife, the company has produced the 2008 drama film, Revolutionary Road, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, as well as the TV shows Britannia, Penny Dreadful and The Hollow Crown.

© Ray Burmiston Pippa is a producer of the BBC's hit drama, Call the Midwife

More recently, the company produced the war film, 1917, which won two BAFTAs and one Golden Globe Award, as well as the BAFTA-nominated film Empire of Light, which stars Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, and is written and directed by Sam Mendes.

On stage, Neil Street has produced Shrek The Musical and the musical adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as the critically acclaimed production of The Ferryman, written by Jez Butterworth and directed by Sam Mendes.

© Photo: Getty Images Pippa co-founded Neal Street Productions with Sam Mendes in 2003

Prior to setting up Neil Street, Pippa was the Head of Drama Commissioning for the BBC, and in 2015, was made a Dame in the Dissolution Honours. She is also an Ambassador for Women for Women International and a Patron of the neonatal charity Best Beginnings.

Pippa previously worked as Chair of BAFTA, of which Prince William is the royal patron. She is now their Vice President of Television.

The Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for Prince William and Princess Kate and was founded in 2009. It develops programmes and initiatives based on the royal couple's own passions and interests, including early childhood and conservation.

According to the foundation's official website, its work is "built on world-class research, long-term partnerships, and measurable, scalable impact" and has led to the development of "ambitious initiatives tackling a wide range of topics, from conservation to early years, emergency responders and mental health".

© Getty Prince William on stage at Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

One of its biggest initiatives is The Earthshot Prize, which it founded with Prince William in 2020. According to the website, the environmental prize aims to "discover and help scale innovative solutions that put the world firmly on a trajectory toward a stable climate by 2030 – a world in which communities, oceans and biodiversity can thrive in harmony".

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

Elsewhere in the foundation, Princess Kate has dedicated time to delving into how early childhood experiences are often the causes of today's hardest social challenges, including poor mental health, addiction and suicide.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate at the Orchards Centre in Kent, where she met youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities

In June 2021, the Princess launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which drives "awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years, in order to transform society for the future".