Katie Holmes and daughter Suri team up on movie set looking like sisters in new photos

It was bring your child to work day for Katie Holmes this week when she was joined on-set by her daughter Suri.

The teen beamed in the images taken in New York where Katie was filming the movie, Happy Hours.

Looking carefree and thrilled to be in her mom's company, Suri donned a vest and cargo pants which she teamed with bright red sneakers.

Katie had her hair pinned up and wore a colourful ensemble as she chatted with her 19-year-old while walking down the street.

She's starring in the romance film with her Dawson's Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson and she recently gushed about working with him again.

"I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS," she wrote on Instagram. "And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship."

Katie and Joshua struck up a romance off-camera many years before she married Tom Cruise and they had their daughter Suri, but they have remained close friends.

Katie is, no doubt, enjoying having Suri home in the holidays.

The talented teenager is attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In a past interview with Town & Country, Katie said she would find it difficult to become an empty-nester.

"I'm proud of my daughter," she said. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," she added.

She also acknowledged: "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking."

Katie added: "You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."

They love New York, where Katie raised Suri after her split from Tom.

She previously said the city was a great fit for them, and that they both enjoyed the "vibe" and all the things that it had to offer, day and night.

"The city has a lot to offer, and I use it," she explained to InStyle. "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"