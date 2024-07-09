Meet Tom Cruise's 3 sisters: inside their heartbreaking childhood and past bond with Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise, with his outsized success and frequent descriptions as Hollywood's ultimate, if not last, modern movie star, had a childhood that pales in comparison.

The Mission Impossible actor, 62, was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV in Syracuse, New York, to dad Thomas Cruise Mapother III, an electrical engineer he later described as a "bully" and "abusive, and mom Mary Lee Pfeiffer, a special education teacher who largely raised her kids by herself after her 1974 split from her husband.

"He was a bully and a coward," Tom told Parade in 2006 of his father, adding: "He was the kind of person where, if something goes wrong, they kick you. It was a great lesson in my life — how he'd lull you in, make you feel safe and then, bang! For me, it was like, 'There's something wrong with this guy. Don't trust him. Be careful around him.' There's that anxiety."

Though he skipped out on his high school graduation — he attended approximately 15 different schools in 12 years — to move to New York and start his Hollywood career, and by 21 he was officially a star, in his years as a Hollywood icon he has always remained close to his sisters, Lee Ann, Cass, and Marian Mapother.

© Getty Tom with his mom at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards

Learn all about them below.

© Getty The actor's older sister was his plus one for the premiere of Taps in 1981, his big break

Lee Ann Mapother

Lee Ann is two years older than Tom, and previously worked as a publicist. She previously represented her younger brother, however he replaced her in 2005 in favor of Paul Bloch after a string of bad press over his criticism of Brooke Shields using antidepressants to address her postpartum depression, his denouncing of psychiatry as a "pseudo-science," plus a head-turning Oprah interview with a strange declaration of love to his then-fiancée Katie Holmes.

Like her brother, Lee Ann is also a committed Scientologist, and reportedly manages The SkyView luxury apartment building, where Tom owns a residence, and which has ties to Scientology. The building is located in Clearwater, where fellow current or former Scientologists such as John Travolta, Priscilla Presley, and the late Kirstie Alley also previously owned homes.

© Getty Cass, Lee Ann, and Katie in 2007

Cass Capazorio

Like her two siblings, Cass, whose last name is now Capazorio after her marriage to husband Greg Capazorio, is also a Scientologist, and owns a home at the SkyView in Clearwater. Per The Sun, she is the director of a company called OT Academy, which seemingly teaches Scientology's "Operating Thetan" levels, a practice aimed to achieve "spiritual freedom."

Her husband Greg is also reportedly the director of Crimonon, described on their website as "an international, non-profit organization dedicated to criminal rehabilitation and reform," using the teachings of Scientology founder Ron L. Hubbard. At the time of the 2006 Parade interview, Cass was living in Tom's Los Angeles home with her three children, and former sister-in-law Katie.

© Getty Tom with his mom and sister Marian in 2007

Marian Henry

Marian, like her sisters, is a Scientologist, and leads a largely private life, with little information available about her personal life. She does have a son named Cal, who she recently posted a photo of in honor of his birthday on her Instagram, where she also shares details of her real estate business in Clearwater.

Most recently, she made a rare appearance alongside her brother on his 62nd birthday on July 3rd, at Longcross Studios in Surrey.