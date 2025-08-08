ITV gameshow axed after less than 1 year as dejected presenter admits: 'I don't know what I'm doing wrong'

ITV has axed one of their newest big-budget game shows less than a year after it launched, and viewers have a lot to say about it.

99 To Beat, hosted by brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas, was first aired earlier this year, being described as a physical challenge show similar in concept to Netflix's hit series Squid Game.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas hosted the ITV gameshow

In the competition, 100 players had to compete against one another in a number of physical games, vying for a £25,000 cash prize. The one rule was incredibly simple: in each challenge, only the person who comes in last place is eliminated.

However, it has now been revealed, in a statement from the broadcaster, that ITV will not be continuing with the series.

It read: "99 To Beat is the biggest entertainment launch this year across all channels and streaming platforms. It reached 12.5 million viewers and was streamed over 4 million times on ITVX.

"The Thomas brothers are fantastic presenters, but unfortunately at this stage we will not be recommissioning."

Adam Thomas reacted to the news

Adam, who's best known for his roles in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale, responded to the show's cancellation on the latest episode of his podcast, Mancs On The Mic.

© PA Images via Getty Images Adam Thomas is best known for his roles in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale

He said: "When I am positive about something, it gets cancelled. Honestly, I don't know what I'm doing wrong.

"Like I did Extra Camp [the spin-off series for I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here] presenting, did one series of that, got cancelled. The next presenting job I did was with Ryan, 99 To Beat, and that's got cancelled."

Viewers had mixed responses to the series

Upon airing, 99 To Beat was met with a somewhat divided reception from viewers online. One fan, before the news of the cancellation, took to X, writing: "Having a brew in my Gremlins Mug and rewatching this 99 To Beat thing.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Adam Thomas expressed his disappointment with the cancellation

"I remember who wins, but it's addictive watching. I'm hooking again, not normally the type of thing I'd watch. Hope it comes back."

On the other hand, another viewer was "not surprised" about the show's cancellation: "I usually watch these shows to the end to give them a chance to improve, but 99 To Beat was so bad that even I switched off after the first episode."

A second gave a simple but scathing review of the show: "99 To Beat was dire!"

I found it to be quite a somewhat enjoyable watch – the Thomas brothers make for funny, charming presenters, but the Squid Game-style competition wasn't for me, and it's a shame that their personalities didn't translate perfectly into the gameshow format.