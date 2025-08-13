Netflix viewers are loving this 'hidden gem' Pierce Brosnan action thriller that flopped 11 years ago

With hundreds of titles in its extensive library, Netflix can offer several films and series a second chance with fans.

And that has been the case with heist film After the Sunset, which stars Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek, which initially flopped at the box office upon its 2004 release. Despite its star-studded cast, which also included Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris, critics and moviegoers were unimpressed and it only scooped $62.7 million at the box office and has a dire 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis for the film reads: "Having already stolen two from the set of three priceless Napoleon Diamonds, expert jewel thief Max Burdett (Pierce Brosnan) decides to retire on a tropical island with his girlfriend and partner-in-crime, Lola (Salma Hayek).

"Fate intervenes, however, when Max discovers the third and final diamond is sitting on a docked cruise ship on his very island. It should be a simple job, but FBI agent Stan Lloyd (Woody Harrelson) shows up to make sure Max doesn't get any ideas."

Despite a star-studded cast, the film flopped

Despite its initial flop, the film has risen up the Netflix charts and fans have found a new appreciation for the movie.

One said: "After the Sunset is an entertaining hidden gem of a heist film that shouldn't stay locked away," and a second added: "As guilty pleasures go, After The Sunset is right up there with the best. Glorious location, Salma at her beautiful best, Pierce as his charming self and a plot that is easy to follow."

Fans are now loving the film that starred Pierce and Salma

A third penned: "Awesome movie with perfect comic relief and terrific action. Again, Salma Hayek has proved herself as the best Hollywood actress in such commercial movies."

The genre itself is experiencing a renaissance on Netflix, with HELLO's TV Writer, Abby Allen noting: "Heist thrillers are having a bit of a moment on Netflix – what with true crime titles like Stolen: Heist of the Century climbing into the Top 10.

The film was released back in 2004

"While it didn't exactly win over the critics, After the Sunset delivers a fun, easy-to-watch diamond heist – and with a star-studded cast including Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek and Woody Harrelson, who can blame viewers?"