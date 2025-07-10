Prime Day heatwave deal: Amazon has the TikTok-viral 5-star neck fan on sale

Whether you love or hate the heatwave that's sweeping the nation, it's safe to say we all need something to cool us down right now. With the heatwave set to continue, you've probably been looking for the best possible fan you can get your hands on, and we think we've found it on Amazon.

The Jisulife portable neck fan is an Amazon bestseller and has over an average rating of 4.4 out of five, with the majority being five-star reviews - it's considered the number one in its category.

It's designed to be worn around your neck like a pair of headphones, so you can stay cool whether you're at home or on the go as it's all totally hands-free. It's powerful and comfortable, plus it's quiet, too.

What are fans saying about the Jisulife Neck Fan?

The battery-powered device has five different speeds to choose from. It lasts for up to 16 hours depending on which setting you use and it's lightweight enough that you'll barely feel it. What's more, the hanging neck fan can be adjusted according to the size of the neck, and both men and women can wear it.

There are thousands of happy customers already, with one commenting: "To be honest I was half expecting a flimsy toy but this is quite sturdy and substantial and well put together. More to the point it also works very well and moves a shocking amount of air."

While another review said: "Lightweight, super quiet even on the highest setting, and portable. Love that I can use it hands-free and would recommend it for anybody. I'll be using this in work as it's always far too hot in there; which is where being portable and handsfree will come in useful."

And another wrote: "This is so much better than I expected it to be. The settings go from slight breeze right up to full blast, so it gives a lot of choice about how much cooling you need. It’s also not as loud as I thought it would be. I have hot flushes and I wish I’d known about these last year. I'm very impressed."

TikTok famous

TikTok fans are loving this fan. Alana Molden describes it as her "summer obsession" and likes it because your hair doesn't get tangled in the back like other fans.

Priced at just £29.25, you'll be wondering what you ever did without it.