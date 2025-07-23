Today's Jenna Bush Hager admits to struggle as she discusses her demanding schedule

Jenna Bush Hager is booked and busy, however, the Today star acknowledged that it's tough to deal with her demanding schedule.

The TV star took to Instagram stories to share what it's really like having an intense day-to-day rundown.

She shared a video of Willie Geist saying, "Girl, I'm tired," and the overlaid text comedically read: "Trying to keep up with all of my shows on top of a 40-hour work week."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her intense schedule on social media

Jenna tagged Willie and humorously wrote: "I will never get over this." Looks like the TV host found comedic relief in rarely getting downtime to enjoy some much-deserved decompressing and watching her favorite shows.

We all know that Jenna has been waking up before dawn for years to get ready for the Today show, which is already a lot to do daily, yet, she has added more things to her plate as of recently.

© Getty Images On top of Today, Jenna recently launched a publishing company too

On top of her 40-hour work week, Jenna has also launched a publishing company called Thousand Voices through which she's helping underrepresented voices get their books published.

She is also an author, podcaster, has a book club called Read with Jenna and she's a doting mother-of-three. By the looks of it, multi-tasker Jenna is going overtime across-the-board right now.

© Getty Images Jenna shared that she's "tired" on her social media

Although Jenna may not be getting in her binge-watching sessions, she explained that during the summer season, she alters her priorities a bit. She shared with First for Women: "As busy as we are, life slows down a little in the summer. And it's so nice to spend this calmer, quality time with family—the season is all about being together."

In fact, the loving mother explained that Sundays really are fun days for her. Jenna added: "We love the little joy of being outside more in the summer. I remember on Sundays before I had to go back to work, I would take the kids to the park or we would stay outside and I would paint with them, because it's just about being together outside and enjoying nature."

© Instagram Jenna is also a doting mother of two daughters and one son

During the season, her daughters go away for several weeks, which gives the dedicated mother some solo time to rest and recharge.

She continued: "My daughters go to camp—to the same camp I went to and the same camp my dad went to in Texas—so they're away for three weeks. My youngest and my middle daughter just went for the first time last year and they had the very best time. And so they're already talking about seeing their friends again."

When the family reunites, they make sure to continue making memories together. Jenna added: "My parents are closer to us during the summer, too. They're in Maine and so we try to get up there as often as we can to hang with them, too."