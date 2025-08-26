TV viewers 'obsessed' with first look at historical fantasy featuring The Crown Star

A first look at the new historical fantasy 100 Nights of Hero has just been released – and fans are already obsessed with it. Based on Isabel Greenberg’s acclaimed graphic novel and inspired by One Thousand and One Nights, this fairy tale follows a wicked man, Jerome, who makes a cruel wager with his friend: if he can seduce his wife, he can claim his castle. According to the official synopsis: "When a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Maika Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Emma Corrin), is thrown into chaos."

© IFC Films 100 Nights of Hero's world premiere will take place on 6 September at the Venice Film Festival

Why I'm excited for 100 Nights of Hero

The cast alone is reason enough to be excited about this chaotic historical drama. From Emma Corrin (The Crown), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) and Maika Monroe (Longlegs, Reminders of Him) to Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant (Saltburn) and Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything, The Brutalist) – there's no way I won't be watching this epic retelling as soon as it hits cinemas.

Fans can't get enough already

It's safe to say there's a lot of excitement already mounting for this movie. Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "Already obsessed with this story," while another added: "I gotta say I love this already! Reminds me of Poor Things, but not a direct copy of it!" Meanwhile, a third person penned: "This cast is stacked. The story sounds intense too – definitely adding '100 Nights of Hero' to my watchlist!"

The film is set for its world premiere on 6 September at the Venice Film Festival.