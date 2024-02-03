Jennifer Lopez epitomizes cool in fabulous oversized blazer and unexpected skirt

It has been announced that Jennifer Lopez will host Saturday Night Live this weekend and her chosen outfit may not be what you may expect.

The 'On The Floor' singer, 54, took to Instagram to show off her outfit which featured a surprising mustard peplum skirt that hugged her figure to the knee where it frilled out to create a mermaid-esque silhouette.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez, Ayo Edebiri, and Heidi Gardner will host SNL this weekend

She paired the unusual garment with a sheer blouse that was halfway between icy blue and light grey in hue and had a high neck. The 'Jenny From The Block' songstress cinched in her waist with a reflective gold chunky belt and contrasted its warm tone with an oversized grey blazer with boxy shoulder pads.

© Instagram JLo sported an unexpected ensemble

A second unexpected element of JLo's look was her clashing blue stilettos that peeked out from beneath her bright yellow skirt.

© Instagram She mixed warm and cool shades

The noughties icon wore her hair in shaggy waves for an effortlessly cool look courtesy of Andrew Fitzsimons and had curtain bangs that framed her face. It wouldn't be JLo if she didn't wear her trademark glowy makeup, courtesy of MUA Scott Barnes. Her bronzed complexion looked lit from within and her glossy nude lip and sultry smokey eyes rounded off the look perfectly.

© Instagram JLo's makeup looked so glowy

Yellow is a shade JLo rarely wears, though she is a natural at pulling it off. In 2022 she was spotted in Capri sporting a billowing dress in a lemon hue for the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo. She paired the bright shade with statement earrings covered in gems in rainbow shades.

© Getty JLo stunned in lemon in Italy

The star of The Mother added unexpected yellow accents to her look last January when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Shotgun Wedding where a yellow bow was tied around her waist under her sheer nude dress that was covered in sparkles and paired with a yellow box clutch.

© Getty JLo added yellow accents to her look for the Shotgun Wedding premiere

Otherwise, the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' singer tends to give yellow a hard miss, opting for softer shades like the earthy olive gown that she wore to the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

© Getty Jennifer looked like an ethereal beauty

Her floor-grazing gown featured a deep plunging neckline and an embellished belt that cinched her in at the waist. The 'Ain't It Funny' singer added a breathtaking cape covered in ethereal lilac flowers and a trendy velvet bow to her hair which was worn in a bob with flicked ends.

© Getty Jennifer's shades were an eccentric addition

Her earlier Paris Fashion Week look was one fans didn't see coming. The actress was seen in an oversized crisp white jacket covered in petal-shaped ruffles which she styled with a white roll-neck top, black stockings, and the most unusual pair of gold sunglasses that look straight from a sci-fi movie.

© Getty JLo went for a glitzy look

Her black microbag with gold detailing in the shape of a face added another quirky element to the high fashion look sported to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

DISCOVER: Jennifer Lopez, 54, surprises with new high fashion look and seriously quirky shades

The black gown she wore to the Valentino Haute Couture show was more traditionally glamorous. The piece featured diamanté-adorned cut-outs over both sleeves and rhinestone detailing around the neck for a glitzy feel that was brought together by her statement diamanté earrings.