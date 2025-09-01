Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail has a wardrobe just like Princess Diana - and it's uncanny

If you're anything like me, Autumn hibernation begins with a select few TV shows and films to enjoy with a pumpkin-spiced latte in hand, nestled under a cosy blanket. Ooh, just the thought of it makes me feel all warm and content inside! Yes, I'm one of those people that many find deeply irritating; I quite literally count down the days until the colder months arrive, and watching shows and movies like Gilmore Girls and You've Got Mail really do personify the season for me. Anyone else? I'm sure there is - you only have to log on to Instagram right now to see that there are millions of us self-confessed 'fall' fans out there.

Speaking of You've Got Mail, I actually watched it on Saturday night with the rain beating down on my window. As I devoured the Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks love story in the 1998 feel-good blockbuster, I noticed how remarkably like the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Kathleen Kelly was. Yes, the pair actually look alike - both sporting immaculate, Scandi style, short blonde hairdos, and both insanely beautiful, with gorgeously pretty features. But what about their style credentials? It's uncanny if you ask me.

Kathleen's wardrobe personified the 'old money' look. She is a true 90s throwback in that movie; she famously loved classic items that elevated her wardrobe, giving it a timeless kick.

© Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Meg Ryan's chacter was so chic in the 1998 film, You've Got Mail

Prince William and Harry's mother, too, took great delight in tailoring, block colour, and loved layering in timeless items that really wouldn't look out of place today.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meg Ryan's rare red carpet appearance

So, without further ado, let's explore five times that Meg and Diana twinned.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Meg's black turtleneck at the start of the film was iconic The turtleneck At the start of the film, Kathleen wears a black rollneck when she attends the party, and she discovers who Joe Fox really is. This look was so timeless and looked incredible with her ashy blonde hair. Simple, yet beautiful.

© Getty Images Diana often wore black rollnecks, which she used as a layering item Diana often used knitwear as layers, pairing rollnecks like this under jackets and blazers.

© Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Kathleen's casual look included tailored stone-coloured trousers Tailored, stone-coloured trousers Kathleen's penchant for these fuss-free, tailored trousers is such elite styling. Teaming them with a slim-fit cardigan and a simple white T-shirt was perfect for casual coffee dates on the streets of NYC.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana wearing tailored trousers in 1997 As Diana got older, she often went for more casual items, but still made them look glamorous and chic. Pictured here in 1996, the former wife of King Charles wore a similar style, although she added a belt and switched in loafers for a more formal look.

© Shutterstock Kathleen Kelly's fall wardrobe included black tights Black tights Kathleen Kelly repeatedly braved the sidewalk in skirts and black tights throughout the movie, signally that the 'fall' temperatures were ever present.

© Getty Images Diana rocking black tights in 1984 Although she was known as a fashion risk-taker during her royal career, often adapting the royal fashion rule book, Diana did enjoy black tights and made them look seriously chic under smart dresses.



© Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Cardigans were a big part of Kathleen Kelly's attire in the film Cardigans Cardigans were a huge factor in Meg's character's wardrobe - she teamed them with dresses, skirts, and of course, with white t-shirts and slacks. Throughout the film, Kathleen Kelly remained loyal to this look.