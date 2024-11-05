Kristin Scott Thomas' very rare comment about famous husband

Kristin Scott Thomas is notoriously private when it comes to her love life, however, the Slow Horses actress did recently lift the lid about her wedding to John Micklethwait which took place in September.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for five years, became husband and wife in a quiet ceremony in Rutland.

Appearing on Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, Kristin, 64, shared some details including their menu and wedding gifts.

"We had coronation chicken. It was a treat. It was absolutely delicious," she revealed.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actor then revealed an incredibly sentimental gift she received from her sister in honour of her wedding day.

"[My sister] got all the family recipes that my mother had collected, from my great grandmother in Scotland, to my other grandmothers all over the place, on both sides of the family. She scanned them and made them into a book for me."

Kristin also shared how her wedding wasn't the only big celebration in her circle of friends this year. Speaking about working on Slow Horses and her bond with the co-stars, she said: "So much life happens in those four years [of filming].

"People have died, people have got born, people got divorced, people have got married. This year alone we have had two weddings, we had Jack [Lowden's] and we had mine."

She added: "I've been longing for stability and no not tearing around the world and being able to sleep in the same bed for more than two weeks. Bliss." This no doubt would have been a welcome change for the actress since she previously admitted that having a relationship in her industry could be challenging.

In 2013, she told The Sunday Telegraph that men had "run for the hills" rather than settling down with her. "It's incredibly difficult keeping relationships alive when you have a lifestyle like mine. I'm never more than a few weeks in one place."

Kristin's husband John Micklethwait is currently the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News. He previously worked as Editor for The Economist.

She was previously married to French obstetrician and gynaecologist, François Olivennes, who was awarded the Légion d'Honneur in 2011 by then-president Nicolas Sarkozy for his contributions to medicine.

They wed in 1987 but divorced in 2005. They have three children together, Hannah, 35, Joseph, 33, and George, 24.