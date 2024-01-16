Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker steal the show on Emmy red carpet as star makes first appearance since birth of baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a stunning appearance at the Emmy Awards, marking Kourtney's first public event since the birth of their son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1.

The couple, known for their affectionate displays, didn't hold back at the event, sharing a passionate kiss upon arrival.

Both Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, elegantly dressed in black suits and oversized shades, showed deep affection for each other, capturing the attention of photographers.

Kourtney notably wore a plunging blazer with a black bra underneath, showcasing her post-pregnancy figure.

© Gilbert Flores Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

This outing comes amidst ongoing tensions with Travis's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Shanna, 48, recently expressed her grievances in an interview, criticizing Travis for his past behavior and alleging that Kourtney is wooing her children with extravagant gifts.

Shanna's comments have reportedly caused frustration for Kourtney and Travis, who believe these attacks are harmful to the children.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Kourtney made her first appearance since their birth of their child

Travis, a member of Blink-182, shares two children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with Shanna, and is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana, 24, with Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna's interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast with Bunnie XO was scathing, as she accused Travis of "parental alienation" and excessive indulgence to win over the children since being with Kourtney.

© Neilson Barnard Kourtney and Travis steal the show at the Emmys

Shanna's critique didn't stop at Travis; she extended her disdain to the entire Kardashian family, branding them as 'disgusting.'

She lamented feeling overshadowed by the Kardashian's lifestyle, stating her inability to match their level of gifts and experiences for her children.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren't together — always wanted to be the "super dad."

'"I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that," and I'm like, "Bro, you win. Like, you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You're the winner."'

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they're going to be on the show,' she said. 'And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.

© Neilson Barnard Kourtney and Travis couldn't keep their hands off each other

“They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff.

“I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that. I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don't. I can't do it.”

Despite these challenges, Kourtney and Travis have continued to show a united front. Their relationship, which has been in the public eye, showcases their dedication to each other and their blended family.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.