Inside the $25,000 Emmys gift bag Harrison Ford, Erin Doherty, and the cast of Andor will take home

Emmy 2025 nominees Noah Wyle, Kathy Bates, Seth Rogen, and Harrison Ford will not only be potentially taking home a statuette on September 14, 2025, but they have the opportunity to scoop up over $25,000 in freebies at the 2025 Emmy Awards Giving Suite. This year's suite is an exclusive backstage experience for presenters, nominees, and winners who are invited to select from a curated array of products and services from skincare brand Miage, Italian-crafted plant-based luxury handbags, custom florals from Blooms by Maison d’Emilie, and personalized tote bags.

"After 26 years of producing gift magic at a vast array of Hollywood award shows and special events, it’s a significant privilege to add the 77th Emmy Awards to our roster," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary, whose company has compiled the 2025 suite. "We celebrate television’s brightest stars while also supporting the incredible work of the Television Academy Foundation. Our goal is to enhance the Emmys experience with fabulous gifts while proudly aligning with a mission that nurtures the next generation of television talent."

The Giving Suite also supports the Television Academy Foundation’s mission "to provide industry access to students from all backgrounds," and has raised more than one million dollars for the Foundation over the past decade. Alongside the vendors, there is also an Emmys Gift Bag filled with a wide variety of the best brands from around the globe, from Redken and L'Oreal, to a $400 self-care experience at DESUAR Spa in Los Angeles and gift for the children in their lives.

The Giving Suite list

Miage Skincare This incredible 5-piece gift set includes: BLOOM La Milpa Lip Treatment, AWAKENED The Isotonic Eye Elixir, MANIFEST The Day Lotion, CLARITY The Purifying Wash and INVOKE The Night Cream.

Divina Dermatology Dr. Jacquiline Hakim is a double board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic specialist in Beverly Hills who has introduced the Alma TED Hair Restoration treatment, a revolutionary, non-invasive therapy to revitalize hair directly at the root, helping to reduce shedding, stimulate new growth, and strengthen hair follicles.

Hasbro Games Board games are back, and the iconic brand Hasbro has four new favorites on offer, including Connect 4 Frenzy, Beat the Heat, Monopoly App Banking and Priorities.

HydroJug The viral HydroJug Traveler is 100% spill-proof, perfect for staying hydrated wherever life takes you.

Krovblit Fine Art Krovblit Fine Art is gifting each nominee with a resin-coated creation handcrafted by California collage artist David Krovblit.

PETA x Miomojo PETA and Miomojo have collaborated for a stunning Italian-crafted, plant-based luxury handbag made from apples, corn and olives.

MARLEYLILLY Marleylilly is known for top-quality monogrammed clothing, accessories, gifts and much more, but for those at the suite, they will be able to take home a personalized Extra Large Bag perfect for LA beach days, trips to the Hamptons, or carrying home an Emmy.

TRIP TRIP delivers lightly sparkling premium soda and calming gummies, made with functional ingredients like magnesium, lion’s mane, and ashwagandha to help you find calm in the chaos.

Blooms by Maison d’Emilie Blooms by Maison d'Émilie is a luxury flower shop in West Hollywood that offers "luxurious, statement-making designs crafted to bring a touch of elegance and artistry"

The Emmy Gift Bag list

1MD Nutrition’s VisionMD 1MD Nutrition is the maker of doctor formulated supplements with ingredients that come from substantive clinical trials. In each bag will be the brand's "eye + icon merch paired with their eye health supplement VisionMD.

arliePOP Organic and plant-powered, arliePOP will be gifting their canned popcorn and PopLux bars for clean and delicious snacks.



Beboe Beboe called themselves the "Hermès of Marijuana," and this gift box includes the Beboe Rose Gold Compact Mirror, the Beboe Sleep Mask and ultra-plush socks.

Beekeeper’s Naturals Founded by Carly Kremer, Beekeeper’s Naturals delivers clinically proven products using propolis, bee pollen, royal jelly, and honey to help you take control of your health without compromise.

Designs for Health's Performance Peptides Performance Peptides promotes healthy muscle strength, endurance, and recovery while supporting healthy body composition and aging for men and women.

DESUAR Spa Recipients will receive a $400 self-care experience at DESUAR Spa, with services like lymphatic drainage massage, top-of-the-line facials and the new non-surgical facelift using the only CACI Synergy Flex device available in America.

Flaus Flaus is the world’s first electric flosser, with up to 18,000 sonic vibrations per minute and a promise to gently massage gums, and remove plaque and debris.

Flexitol Heel Balm With over 10,000 five-star reviews, Flexitol Heel Balm uses 25% pharmaceutical grade urea and glycolic acid to soothe dry and sore feet, perfect for foot recovery after a night in heels.

Gui Gui by Moose Toys Gui Gui is a new beauty-inspired slime brand, with each pack including hidden figurines, charms, and sparkle to customize and “glow-up” your slime.

PLAY-DOH Barbie by Hasbro Barbie is still the It Girl, and PLAY-DOH now has a Barbie Designer Fashion Show playset, perfect for kids and those young at heart. The playset includes a 2-in-1 runway and designer studio, fashion-making tools like a ruffle maker and faux fur roller, and PLAY-DOH Pattern Sheets made to look just like fabric.

Hugimals World We all know the power of a weighted blanket but Hugarounds by Hugimals World are warmable weighted plushies (2.5 lbs) for both adults and kids that can be used while on the move.

John Boos & Co. Handcrafted from sustainable Northern Hard Rock Maple, John Boos & Co's BBQ Cutting Board is built for grill masters, and anyone who sees themselves as the next Guy Fieri.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky A classic, Johnnie Walker will this year celebrate the outstanding achievements in television with commemorative 200ml bottles engraved with the Television Academy Foundation logo and 77th Emmys mark.

Junk Food Clothing Ford Bronco hats, anyone? Featuring a vintage-inspired logo patch 90s cap alongside a classic embroidered trucker hat.

Kekoa Foods Kekoa Foods offers globally-inspired, veggie-forward purees for parents who want their kids to be adventurous eaters.

Legend’s Creek Farm This set of Legend’s Creek Farm Triple Milled Goat Milk Soaps includes four full-size bars of luxurious, rich, and creamy soap.

lifeRegen lifeRegen is a California-based wellness and skincare brand that blends Eastern tradition with modern regenerative science, and they've included two of their most popular products, the Juvenate Skin Barrier Serum and Juvenate Skin Barrier Day Lotion. They share the same technology as Miage.

L’ORÉAL PARIS The iconic brand, L’Oréal Paris has gifted a curated selection of the brand’s most famous products and their latest favorites, including the Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil, Color Riche Satin Lipstick in 601 Worth It, Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray, and Elnett Extra Hold Unscented hairspray.

PETA x Tim Burton’s “Adopt Don’t Shop” Dog Bandana Tim Burton brings his signature charm to these one-of-a-kind custom illustrations featuring his cherished dog Levi for a limited-edition line of merch, including dog bandanas that read, "Be a Hero for Animals! Adopt, Don’t Shop."

Señorita Señorita is a refreshing hemp THC-infused non-alcoholic margarita, consciously made from pristine Mexican agave with pure locally-sourced hemp, that gives you a light buzz – without the hangover.

SKANDINAVISK Mid-September sees us all begin to reach for our fall outfits, and so it's only right that SKANDINAVISK would give the ambiance of a Scandinavian fireplace with two scented candles.