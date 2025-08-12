3 shows to watch while we await The Hunting Wives season 2 update

The Hunting Wives won over Netflix viewers. Starring Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow, it was one of the streamer's most viewed shows of the summer and left off on a major cliffhanger.

I watched the entire first season in two days and was hooked on the drama and crazy story lines. The show is based on a novel by May Cobb and follows former PR executive Sophie O'Neil (played by Brittany) as she settles into her new town in East Texas. Sophie is married to Graham (played by Evan Jonigkeit) and immediately falls in step with a group of wealthy Southern housewives who call themselves the "Hunting Wives."

Sophie is captivated by Margo Banks (played by Malin), the wife of Jed (played by Dermot Mulroney), an oil tycoon who just happens to be Graham's boss and running for the governor of Texas. Margo and Jed have a somewhat confusing open relationship leading to Sophie and Margo becoming more than friends.

© Netflix Brittany's character in The Hunting Wives faces a lot of hard situations

The Hunting Wives is twisted, steamy, and a really good time. If you're a fan like me waiting for an update on the second season, here are three shows to watch to calm your mind.

1. The Residence

If you enjoyed The Hunting Wives because of the murder mystery, then The Residence is the show to binge. Created by the executive producer of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, Shonda Rhimes, The Residence follows Detective Cordelia Cupp (played by Uzo Aduba) as she investigates a murder in The White House.

Uzo was nominated for an Emmy for her work in the series, which also stars Susan Kelechi Watson from This Is Us and Randall Park from Fresh Off the Boat. Just like The Hunting Wives, The Residence is quick witted and full of quirky characters.

© JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX Uzo's character loves birding

"She has the memory of a steel trap,'' Uzo explained to Tudum about her character. "So every single thing, every letter every word, every single detail that someone brings to her, she files it away and listens to or for a contradiction."

Unfortunately, the eight-episode series was cancelled by Netflix, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth a watch.

2. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The best new edition of the Real Housewives family is in Salt Lake City. And just like The Hunting Wives, it follows a group of women who pretend to be friends with people they actually don't like very much. The franchise is best known for its episode where one of its cast members, Jen Shah, was arrested by Homeland Security.

© Jesse James Allen/Bravo via Gett Lisa was an original cast member on RHOSLC

The sixth season of RHOSLC is anticipated to return this fall, so it's the perfect time to start binging from the beginning. The franchise stars Meredith Marks, a jewelry designer who winters in Salt Lake City, Heather Gay, a former Mormon mom who runs a MedSpa empire, Mary Cosby, a famous preacher and all around weirdo, and Lisa Barlow, another Mormon mom who controversially owns a tequila brand, among others.

RHOSLC's fifth season ended in Puerto Vallarta after a toxic "burning" of tensions between them, which ended up causing more drama than peace.

3. Ginny & Georgia

If you liked The Hunting Wives for the Southern drawls and drama, you'll love Ginny & Georgia. The show is Netflix's version of Gilmore Girls, except it's exponentially darker. Starring Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller and Antonia Gentry as Ginny, it follows a toxic mother/daughter relationship that has more mystery than expected.

© Netflix Brianne's character spent most of season 3 in court

Similar to The Hunting Wives, there is murder, justice, and quite a bit of romance. During an appearance on the Off the Vine podcast, Brianne told Kaitlyn Bristowe that "[Georgia is] a rockstar" who "takes up so much space."

Ginny & Georgia's third season premiered in June, ending on a cliffhanger sure to shake things up in the fourth season, which has already been announced.